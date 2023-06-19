Bills Kicker Proposes to Girlfriend With Gorgeous Diamond Ring [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills kicker is having the most successful offseason of his career. Not only did Tyler Bass sign a four-year, $21 million extension in April, but the former sixth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft is now engaged to longtime girlfriend, Ryan Tuten.

Bass, 26, announced the exciting news on Instagram on Saturday, June 18. He posted photos of him getting down on one knee and wrote, “Forever with my best friend! I love you Ry & can’t wait for a lifetime of adventures! 🥂.”

Several of Bass’ teammates left comments on the post. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs wrote, “❤️❤️❤️” while quarterback Matt Barkley commented, “Congrats you guys!!! 🙌🙌.”

Tuten, who’s been dating Bass since 2019, shared a separate post on Instagram to celebrate the occasion, which showed a close-up photo of the stunning radiant cut diamond on her ring finger. Tuten captioned the post, “Couldn’t imagine a better forever! I love you so much & can’t wait to be your wife🩵🥂

Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s wife Hayley commented, “Ryan!!!!!! OMG!!!! Now I don’t have to overstep and stalk Tyler! I love you guys! while Caitlin Morse wrote, “Omgsh congrats!!! So happy for y’all!!” Katie Boettger added, “I’m crying 😭🥹 so freaking happy for you guys!!🤍.” Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams, who recently served as a bridesmaid at Taron Johnson and Meg DiMarco’s wedding wrote, “Congratulations!!!! Ahhhh so happy for you🤍🤍.”

Ryan Tuten’s Father, Pro Bowl Punter & Super Bowl Champion, Played for the Bills in 1990

When Tuten first met Bass at Georgia Southern, she was already familiar with a football player’s lifestyle. Tuten’s father, Rick, was a punter who spent 11 years in the NFL and won a Super Bowl ring as a member of the St. Louis Rams in 1999, per the former college volleyball player’s student profile.

While Rick initially signed with Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent out Florida State in 1989, he spent the 1990 season playing for the Bills. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 1994 while he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

Rick died “unexpectedly” on June 13, 2017 at age 52, as stated in his obituary. According to Ocala.com, Rick was on vacation in Costa Rica with his wife, Jennifer, when he died.

Tuten commemorated the loss on Instagram. She wrote, “I am at a loss for words. Dad, you impacted my life and others in ways that I cannot express. Thank you for being my biggest fan on and off the court, always being there for me, and being my fishing partner. No one will ever be able to replace you. I love you more than anything and I’ll always be your little girl. Rest In Peace ❤️.”

Ryan Tuten Is Tyler Bass’ Biggest Fan



Tuten, 25, is easily Bass’ biggest cheerleader and has been a regular at games since the Bills drafted him. After Bass’ new extension made him the fourth highest-paid kicker in the NFL, Tuten shared a photo of the couple at his contract signing and wrote, “10-year-old you would be screaming right now @tbass_xvi !! You’ve worked so hard to get here & are so deserving of this moment! I am so proud of you & lucky to be with you through this journey ❤️ Go Bills.”

The kicker’s fiancée also shared a hilarious message on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of Bass signing his new deal and wrote, “Screaming. Crying. Throwing Up. Proud is an understatement. Getting a front row seat to watch your dreams come true is the coolest thing.”

The appreciation goes both ways. Bass posted a birthday tribute to Tuten on Instagram in March that read, “Happy Birthday babe! So incredibly grateful for everything you do. I love you Ry!” Tuten must be good luck for Bass. Since becoming the Bills kicker in 2020, he’s made 85.6% of his career kicks and 97.5% of PATs, per ESPN.