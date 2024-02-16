Bills Kicker Posts First Instagram Message After Pivotal Missed FG

The Buffalo Bills 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round was a rough night for kicker Tyler Bass.

While there were multiple lead changes, the Bills were down by three points late in the fourth quarter. After Bills quarterback Josh Allen led the offense down the field from their own 20-yard line, he set up Bass to tie the game with a 44-yard field goal. With 1:43 left in regulation, Bass, one of the highest-paid kickers in the league, missed. The ball swung wide right and the home crowd at Highmark Stadium went silent.

After the missed field goal, Kansas City nabbed a game-clinching first down and ran out the clock. The following day, Bass deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts. While Bass didn’t give a reason before shutting his accounts down, there were several nasty and hurtful comments about the kicker regarding his missed field goal.

Nearly 4 weeks later, Bass reactivated his Instagram account, where he has nearly 72,000 followers. He shared several photos from this past season and sent a strong message to Bills Mafia.

“The toughest moments teach you the best lessons in life,” Bass wrote on February 15. “The love and support shown from my teammates, Bills Mafia, and @10livesclub is something I will never forget and always cherish!

“Grateful for another season — see you for year 5! Go Bills Always ❤️💙.”

After learning Bass deleted his social media, fans wanted to do something to cheer the veteran up. Bills Mafia, and NFL fans across the league, started donating to a local charity Bass supported, Ten Lives Club. Fans donated over $377,000 to the no-kill cat rescue shelter, The Buffalo News reported.

“Every penny counts to help these rescue cats,” Ten Lives Club’s public relations manager Kimberly LaRussa told the outlet. “So to receive that kind of donation in such a short period of time is nothing short of remarkable.”

Tyler Bass Took Full Responsibility for the Miss Field Goal, ‘I Feel Terrible’



After the loss on January 21, Bass immediately took full responsibility for the missed field goal. “Ultimately, it’s completely on me,” Bass said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. I’ve got to do a better job of getting through to my target, I’ve got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left when you have a left to right [wind]. I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that.”

Bass signed a four-year, $21 million extension with Buffalo last April. In his first three years with the team, the Bills’ sixth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft made 85.6% of his field goals. He finished the 2023 NFL season completing 82.8% of his field goal attempts. In the postseason, he went 2-of-5.

“You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups,” Bass continued. “Hit a good ball, but it didn’t work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job. Totally on me.”

Josh Allen Refused to Blame the Bills’ Loss on Tyler Bass



While Allen was visibly devastated after the Bills postseason journey came to an abrupt end, he made it clear that this loss was not solely on Bass’ shoulders. While Buffalo was considered favorites to defeat the Chiefs with home field advantage, between a botched fake punt attempt, a heavily depleted defense, and several dropped passes, the Bills couldn’t get it done.

Speaking to reporters after the game, “I wish it wouldn’t have been put in that situation,” Allen said of Bass.

The 27-year-old quarterback did his best to propel the team to victory. He completed 26-of-39 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown, along with 12 carries for 72 yards and two rushing scores.

“You win as a team, you lose as a team. One play doesn’t define a game, it doesn’t define a season,” Allen said. “I know people are going to be out there saying that. We got to be there for him, because again, we execute a couple plays prior, probably singing a different tune right now.”

Speaking to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” live show on February 9, Allen said he’s planning to get some much-needed rest this offseason. When he returns to Buffalo to train, the mission to finally reach the Super Bowl starts anew. “We gotta figure out a way to get over that hump,” he said. “It’s not easy.”