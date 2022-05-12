Tyreek Hill Shares Praise for Bills CB Tre’Davious White

Tyreek Hill has a lot of respect for Tre’Davious White — and the two will be seeing a lot more of each other from now on.

Hill, fresh off his trade to the Miami Dolphins, shared some praise for the Buffalo Bills cornerback this week while discussing the top defensive backs in the NFL. Hill has torched the Bills in recent years, playing a big role in bouncing the Bills from the playoffs in each of the past two years. Now, he has become a division rival to White and the Bills.

Hill Shares Praise for Tre

Appearing with comedian Kevin Hart on the LOL Network YouTube, Hill opened up about the toughest competition he’s seen during his time in the NFL. While Hill put his new teammate at the top of the list, he also had some praise for the Bills’ All-Pro cornerback.

“Some good D-backs, man,” Hill said. “Probably Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins. He’s real good. Jalen Ramsey is at the top. Chris Harris from the Chargers. Tre White from the Buffalo Bills. Guys like that. There’s a lot of guys.”

Hill has been very complimentary of Bills defenders in the past. After the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24 in the AFC Championship game in January 2021, Hill had some kind words for Bills defensive lineman Justin Zimmer, who nearly chased Hill down on a long catch-and-run.

But unlike his praise for White, Hill couldn’t quite remember the name of this Bills defender.

“No. 61 was actually about to clean my clock,” Hill said, via USA Today’s Bills Wire. “I probably wouldn’t have played football no more.”

“For him to just do that, 61, I don’t know his name, I wish I knew his name, but for him to do that? To run all the way down the field? He’s great,” Hill added.

Bills Bring Help at Cornerback

Thanks in part to the addition of Hill to the division, the Bills made a big move to bring help to the defensive secondary. General manager Brandon Beane traded up three spots in the first round of the NFL Draft to take Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, an athletic and speedy back who could see a lot of Hill in the coming years.

Beane said the team explored some other options at cornerback, but Elam looked to be the best option.

“It’s definitely one [position] that we wanted to add depth,” Beane said. “We looked at free agency too and we looked at the draft last year but we had to follow our board. It was within striking range.”

Injury Update: Tre’Davious White If you forgot or were wondering about Tre White’s recovery from a 2021 Thanksgiving ACL tear, you can just imagine how hard he’s working to get back. Estimated return is OCT-NOV, and the #Bills should be in no rush. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I6GHTrZnd9 — Buffalo Fanatics (@BfloFanatics) March 20, 2022

Elam’s selection helped to fill a hole in the secondary after the Bills lost cornerback Levi Wallace in free agency this offseason. The team could still make more additions, as they have been connected to veterans like Richard Sherman.

Hill may have to wait to line up opposite White this coming season. The Bills cornerback is coming off a torn ACL and injured meniscus from game on Thanksgiving night, and he could miss at least part of the upcoming season as he works his way back.

