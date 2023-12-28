Bills $120 Million Star Von Miller Breaks Silence on ‘Shocking’ Allegations

Nearly a month has passed since Buffalo Bills superstar Von Miller was accused of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

On November 30, Miller, who signed a six-year $120 million contract with Buffalo last offseason, turned himself into Glenn Heights Police. WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez posted, “He was taken to the DeSoto regional jail where he posted a $5000 bond and released. He had an outstanding warrant by the Dallas Police Department on allegations of domestic violence.”

Miller spoke to reporters for the first time since posting bond on Thursday, December 28. Miller denied everything and stated that he was actively working to clear his name.

“Whenever you see that stuff pop up in articles and stuff… it’s shocking of course, especially when my name is attached to it,” Miller said. “But it is 100% false. It’s overblown. I’ve got the right people on the job.”

“The only thing that is true is that we do have a third son on the way,” Miller said. “Everything else is untrue.”

While the girlfriend’s name was not revealed, Miller already shares two sons with Megan Denise.

“Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does,” Miller said. “But there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me… The people who know me and the people who have been around me know my character, they know who I am.”

After reviewing the arrest warrant affidavit, The Dallas Morning News noted the woman had “minor abrasions” on her left hand, as well as bruising on her abdomen, left bicep and neck that was “consistent with applied pressure.”

Von Miller’s Pregnant Girlfriend Walked Back Her Statements, Called the Incident a ‘Huge Misunderstanding’

While WFAA obtained the 911 call in which the woman can be heard saying, “My boyfriend is choking and hitting me,” the news outlet reported that when reached by text message, the woman called the incident “a huge misunderstanding.”

“We’re fine,” she wrote. “Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!” The woman texted, “No one assaulted anyone. This is insane. And sad.”

The Dallas Morning News reported details of the alleged assault from the affidavit. “Police allege in the court document that the argument, which started over upcoming travel plans, began about 10:40 a.m. in the main bedroom of their apartment.” The affidavit describes Miller pushing the woman, strangling her, ripping out a chunk of her hair, and smashing her laptop.

Miller has yet to miss a game since posting bond. Bill general manager Brandon Beane told reporters on December 6, “We weren’t there. We’re not the investigators,” he said. “We don’t, obviously, you know, we had our conversations with Von and understood what he believes happened and so, from that standpoint we can’t get into it. It’s an open investigation, and so we’ll just, we’ll let the legal process play out, and he’ll participate like normal in practice.”

The eight-time Pro Bowler noted on Thursday, “I was 100% transparent with everything that happened that day from start to finish,” Miller said. “Even had [the Bills organization] tapped in with the DA reports and everything that was going on with the situation. So these guys know me… they’ve been around me. Obviously, everyone can have a lapse of judgment but that’s just not been me.”

Von Miller Is Struggling Hard This Season

Von Miller denies the domestic violence allegations against him. "It is 100% false. It's overblown." More from Miller on legal issue + acknowledges where he's at *on* the field. "When you watch the film, it's obvious that I'm not all the way back to where I can be."#Bills pic.twitter.com/sk1oNypudI — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 28, 2023



While Miller’s legal issues have made him a polarizing figure among fans, his performance on the field isn’t helping. Since returning from a torn ACL suffered last season, he’s yet to make a meaningful dent on defense.

In 11 game appearances, he’s recorded three total tackles. While there have been calls for Buffalo to bench Miller until he can make an impact, Bills defensive line coach Eric Washington defended his usage. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott has said playing time is earned, the team seems to be making an exception for Miller.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, “Von has earned a lot of respect, a lot of leeway,” Washington said. “His situation is one that not everyone is privy to with respect to working back from a tough injury… He’s working his tail off and I’m satisfied with that.”

With Miller not making an impact, Washington was asked how his performance is measured against possibly putting in another player. “There are things that are obvious and there things that are sometimes just obvious just to us. Von has affected the game for the benefit of others… “It’s not necessarily that standout, splash statistical things that we’re used to seeing, but it definitely gives u a chance to have positive outcomes.”

Here is sack Eric Washington refers to.

Von certainly gets good push. Constricts pocket.

Does this regularly enough to have some impact. Von also probably 4th of 4 if you rank import of each DL on creating sack.

Not the "flash" play #Bills hope for with Von.

Not even close. https://t.co/HPaTfFe3vg pic.twitter.com/LDYSqOWmFA — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) December 28, 2023

While Washington credited Miller for Poona Ford getting a sack in Week 16, WROC-TV’s Thad Brown called that a stretch. “Not the flash play the Bills hope for with Von,” Brown wrote.