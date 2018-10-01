Von Miller’s Girlfriend Megan Denise Has ‘Vonnie’ Chest Tattoo

Von Miller’s girlfriend, Megan Denise, has been showing off the “Vonnie” tattoo that she got inked across her chest back in May. While Miller’s relationship with Megan Denise had only been rumored up until that point, the tattoo pretty much solidified the couple’s relationship status. Since that time, Miller has stepped out with his girlfriend several times and she has posted photos of them together on her Instagram regularly.

Megan Denise, whom Busted Coverage reports is a model/stripper at Floyd Mayweather’s Girl Collection in Las Vegas, decided to get Miller’s pet name “Vonnie” tattooed in red ink. She has shared quite a few photos showing off her special tribute to the Denver Broncos linebacker. You can check out the tattoo in the photos below.

As for what might have prompted Megan Denise’s decision to get the “Vonnie” tattoo, one social media user suggested she did it because he’s rich. She was quick to respond that it was actually his “stroke game” that made her do it.

Miller and Megan Denise have stepped out together for several different occasions over the past few months, and haven’t been shy about putting their love on display. Aside from Megan Denise’s tattoo being visible from time to time, the two have also packed on the PDA.

Megan Denise has also become a huge football fan and has been cheering on the Broncos week after week. On Sunday, September 16, for example, Megan Denise was spotted at Mile High Stadium for the Broncos Vs. Raiders game. She displayed her Broncos pride in a Miller jersey and also showed off some serious bling, wearing a diamond-encrusted “58” necklace around her neck, which you can see in the video below.