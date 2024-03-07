Bills $120 Million Star Accepts Major Pay Cut in ‘Surprising’ Move

The Buffalo Bills front office was incredibly busy on Wednesday, March 6. Not only did the Bills cut multiple key veterans, but they also made several moves to get cap-compliant.

Buffalo entered the offseason $43.3 million over the $255.4 million cap limit. One of the biggest issues was Von Miller‘s monster contract. It looked like a huge win when the Bills signed superstar edge rusher to a six-year $120 million deal ahead of the 2022 NFL season. After he suffered an ACL tear last Thanksgiving, Miller was confident he’d return to All-Pro form in 2023.

In 12 games last season, however, Miller recorded just 3 total tackles and 0 sacks. With Miller turning 35 later this month, his lack of impact, legal issues, and heavy cap hit, he was becoming a pariah in Buffalo. However, the future Hall of Famer made a gesture on Wednesday that turned heads across the league.

NFL analyst Field Yates first broke the news that Miller was accepting a pay cut. “The Bills and pass rusher Von Miller agreed to a renegotiated contract,” Yates posted. “The deal has a base value of $8.855M in 2024, with the chance to make up to $20M with incentives (up from $17.5M under the old terms). The move saves Buffalo $8.645M in 2024 salary cap space.”

Based on @rapsheet's report here, Von Miller's 2024 cap hit has been reduced from $23,784,000 down to $15,139,000. $5.25M of his incentives appear likely to be earned in 2024, & the #Bills can free up almost $5M of cap by moving on after the upcoming season. https://t.co/q6CBks0ldG pic.twitter.com/ZChLtEYpgE — Spotrac (@spotrac) March 7, 2024

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport further explained, “He lowered the $17.145M base to $1.5M plus a $7M signing bonus for a total of $8.5M base. There are also reachable incentives to get him back up to $17.145M and higher incentives up to around $20M total.”

Analyst Gregg Rosenthal posted, “This is surprising. Miller appears to be taking less guaranteed money than what was in his contract. They probably threatened to release him and I still wouldn’t assume he’s a roster lock.”

However, Batavia Daily’s Ajay Cybulski assessed the move differently. “This says one thing; Von Miller is well aware what a Super Bowl would mean to Buffalo and he’s willing to take less money to get there.”

Bills Mafia Thanked Von Miller For Taking One for the Team

GM Von helping the team out. HUGE! https://t.co/aFA7bY0icq — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) March 6, 2024

If Miller hits his incentives in 2024, it’s a win/win situation. It seems Miller is betting on himself and the Bills, and fans loved it. Cover 1’s Greg Thompsett posted, “This is a sweetheart team friendly deal… genuinely shocking. They had no leverage to force this… This is Von purely choosing to help the team… it’s wild.”

One fan posted, “Wow Von thank you! I take back everything bad I said about you!! 🤣.”

Financially speaking, Bills general manager Brandon Beane had no choice but to hope Miller returns to form this season. Speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine last week, Beane sounded confident the old Miller would return in 2024.

“We’re hoping that he’ll look more like he did the first [year] when we got him. He had 8.0 sacks in, whatever, nine or 10 games,” Beane said. “I’ve spoken to Von after the season since it ended. I would say Von the last few weeks, we sat him down the one game, I would say that Miami, Pittsburgh, KC, you saw the flashes of it.

“I think now it’s just more of it and getting him in a rhythm. It’s that fine balance of like a shooter. How many shots does he need to get going? Von’s a rusher, he’s a shooter from there. So, what does he need to get his lather, but understanding at his age, you don’t want him playing 40, 45 snaps either.”

The Bills Signed QB Mitch Trubisky, Extended Safety Taylor Rapp, Amid Several Other Moves



While it’s a long offseason, the Bills decided to keep the big moves coming on Wednesday. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Bills are bringing back former backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky. It’s unclear if Trubisky is replacing pending free agent Kyle Allen, or coming in as competition.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Bills re-signed safety Taylor Rapp to a three-year deal worth up to $14.5 million. The Bills also re-signed guard David Edwards, and punter Matt Haack and restructured cornerback Rasul Douglas’ contract on Wednesday.

The players cut from the Bills on Wednesday include Tre’Davious White, Jordan Poyer, Deonte Harty, Siran Neal, Nyheim Hines, and Mitch Morse.