WATCH: Bills Star WR Hilariously Referenced on Long-Running Soap Opera

A dramatic, heart-pounding scene from a long-running television soap opera is probably one of the last places that Bills Mafia would expect star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to come up in discussion, but that bizarre combination came to fruition recently.

As part of a running group of ads to promote upcoming new episodes for The Bold and The Beautiful, CBS – which is home to the program and the NFL on CBS – had two characters named Hope and Liam take part in an intense argument over… fantasy football?

In most fantasy football leagues, the championship matchup occurs during week 16 of the NFL season. Looking back at Diggs’ “nuclear” effort in week 16 against the New England Patriots, we can see why Liam lost.

Diggs’ Week 16 Performance Against the Patriots Was Epic

Before the 2021 season kicks off, let’s flash back to one of last year’s many highlights. Riding a four-game winning streak heading into week 16 against the rival-Pats, in New England, the 11-3 Bills had a chance to cement themselves as arguably the top threat to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, while also putting the final nail in the coffin of Bill Belichick’s squad.

In the nationally-televised Monday Night Football battle, Diggs had an evening to remember, racking up nine receptions on 11 targets for 145 yards and three receiving touchdowns to lead the Bills in a 38-9 laugher. Diggs was Josh Allen’s favorite target that night and all season long, as he collected a league-high 127 receptions and absurd 1,535 receiving yards.

Unsurprisingly, the 27-year-old wideout and one of the best players in the NFL, earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after the blowup. With recent injuries and COVID-19 issues plaguing the Bills’ receiving corps, it’s nice for Buffalo fans to have a reliable weapon like Diggs.

With Diggs at the head of a group that includes slot receiver Cole Beasley, fourth-year pro Isaiah McKenzie and others, the Bills may pass on the likes of a retired-Terrell Owens and the recently-released Steven Sims.

Where Does Diggs Rank Heading Into the 2021 Fantasy Football Season?

Since Liam made it all the way to his league’s championship game last season – perhaps The Bold and the Beautiful cast has a league – it’s likely that he had a pretty solid draft, even if he didn’t pick Diggs. Coming off of last year’s humongous campaign which resulted in being named to his first Pro Bowl and making first team All-Pro, No. 14 is deservedly ranked high on experts draft boards going into the final weekend for drafts.

Depending on league settings – non-PPR, 1/2-point PPR, PPR, etc. – Diggs seems to be ranked as the second, third, fourth or fifth wide receiver taken off the board. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has been the near-consensus No. 1 player for the position in fantasy this summer, while names like DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, Calvin Ridley of the Atlanta Falcons and Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs also are commonly placed in the top-five group of fantasy wideouts.

The preseason is over and fantasy football is right around the corner, so “hope”-fully for Liam’s sake, he doesn’t get done in by Diggs again.

