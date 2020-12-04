‘We Just Use It as Motivation’: Bills LB Says as They Return to Scene of ‘Hail Murray’

Josh Allen had just hit Stefon Diggs with a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Buffalo Bills up by four over the Arizona Cardinals with 34-seconds left on the clock in their Week 10 matchup.

The game seemed to be in hand. The Bills defense just needed to make a play or two to run out the clock but Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins had other ideas.

In three plays, the Cardinals drove 32 yards down the field, and with just two seconds left, Murray rolled to the left, evaded a Bills defender, and launched a hail mary pass 43 yards downfield to Hopkins who came down with the pass in between three Bills defenders.

It delivered a 32-30 victory and was deemed the ‘Hail Murray.’ It left a bad taste in the mouth of the Buffalo Bills as they headed into their bye week.

Now, due to new coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County, where the San Franciso 49ers play, the Bills are returning to the scene of the crime after the 49ers decided to play the rest of their 2020 home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

Although the Bills are playing a different team, they are still looking to redeem themselves for the big play they gave up.

“I think we are motivated to kinda get back there and redeem ourselves,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “I know it’s a different team, but at the same time in that stadium. So I haven’t really been talking about it honestly and I haven’t heard any of the guys talking about it either. But at the same time, we know what happened the last time we played there. So it’s kinda like we just use it as motivation.”

The Bills, who are 8-3 for the second straight season, are looking to move to 9-3 and finish off their NFC West schedule with a record of 3-1.

Follow the Heavy on Bills Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

It Left A Nasty Taste In Their Mouth

The play happened as the Bills were heading into their bye week in Week 11, so for a week straight, and for the next few days, that’s probably all the Bills will hear about, and rightfully so. It was one of the best plays of the season so far and now the Bills are trying to rid themselves of that taste.

“I think the biggest thing is, looking back, we are going to show up to the stadium with a nasty taste in our mouth,” Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “We are going to show up to the stadium obviously knowing what happened the last time we were there.”

The Bills can use it as motivation to redeem themselves, but they also need to focus on not allowing it to affect their play in a bad way either. That’s the message that Bills coach Sean McDermott was trying to preach earlier this week.

“Yea, we’re playing the 49ers,” McDermott said on Wednesday. “One game does not affect another game, so we’re focused on the 49ers and continuing to grow as an offense, defense, and special teams unit. That’s what we’re going hard at this week.”

Looking To Take The All-Time Series Lead

Out of all 32 NFL teams, the Bills hold an all-time winning record against 13 teams and they are only tied with one, the San Francisco 49ers.

With an all-time record of 6-6 against the Niners, the Bills are looking to turn that 13 into a 14 on Monday.

The last time the two teams played, the Bills won at home in 2016, 45-16. LeSean McCoy ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns and Tyrod Taylor threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout victory in mid-October.

READ NEXT