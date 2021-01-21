Bills RB Zack Moss Delivers Good News About Recent Injury

Just two weeks after injuring his ankle in the AFC Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss seems to be on the mend.

The rookie running back shared a photo of a wrapped ankle on Wednesday after he had gotten out of surgery.

“Fresh out!! I’ll never doubt God, I know he’s written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery 100%, Year 2, I’ll see you soon,” Moss said in his tweet.

Fresh out! I'll never doubt God, I know he's written greatness for me in my life! Road to recovery💯 Year 2 I'll see you soon pic.twitter.com/1dMGMnJUt7 — Zack Moss ❌ (@PresMoss2) January 19, 2021

Shortly after Moss shared his photo on social media, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that Moss’ representative J. Tooson of Lessem Newstat & Tooson, LLP, said Moss underwent a minor surgical “tight rope” procedure on his ankle with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay. Schefter added that Moss is also expected to make a full recovery and be ready for off-season workouts and training camp.

Bills’ RB Zack Moss underwent a minor surgical “tight rope” procedure on his ankle this morning with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, per his rep @jtoosonlaw . Moss is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for off-season workouts and training camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Before injuring his ankle, Moss had rushed for 481 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and added 21 yards on the ground in Buffalo’s playoff game against the Colts. He also caught 14 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Buffalo Abandoned the Run Against the Baltimore

Without Moss in the lineup, the Bills lacked depth at the running back position, and in the first half of their AFC divisional playoff matchup against the Ravens, they completed abandoned the run.

Buffalo didn’t record their first designed run of the game until there was 3:07 remaining in the first half. The only run before that came on a Josh Allen scramble with 13:56 left in the second quarter. In total, the Bills only ran the ball twice in the first half compared to Allen’s 23 pass attempts.

On Monday, Jon Scott from Spectrum News in Buffalo reported that Daboll said the Bills saw how the Ravens handled Tennesse Titans running back Derrick Henry and he didn’t think it would be a good idea to try and run it.

Brian Daboll says he thinks the run game will be an important part this week. KC is good at stopping run and pass, so #Bills will need to be good at both. Adds that what they saw from Ravens vs. Titans and how they handled Derrick Henry, didn't think it best to try and run it — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) January 18, 2021

The Bills did end up running the ball more in the second half as Devin Singletary played a big role during Buffalo’s first drive of the second half. He carried the ball three times for 20 yards before Stefon Diggs scored on a three-yard screen pass from Allen. In total, the Bills only ran the ball 16 times against the Ravens.

Bills Brought in Running Back Depth After Moss’ Injury

The Bills were proactive in trying to replace Moss after losing him for the postseason. They signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice and eventually elevated rookie running back Antonio Williams from the practice squad for their matchup last Saturday.

Neither player played against Baltimore as Williams was listed as inactive and Freeman was left on the practice squad. But, as they prepare for their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, there might be a possibility that Freeman or Williams could find themselves on the field this weekend.

On Tuesday, WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio reported that the Bills listed Freeman, Williams, wide receiver Kenny Stills, and offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison as practice squad players they were protecting.

Bills practice squad protected players this week:

RB Devonta Freeman

RB Antonio Williams

WR Kenny Stills

OL Jonotthan Harrison — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) January 19, 2021

Fans won’t know for sure who will get elevated until later this week, but protecting these four players means the Bills are trying to keep them in-house at least for the next week.

