Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Identifies His Starting PG

Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan made the first of what most fans of the team hope will turn out to be a string of good decisions.

Jim Boylen was reluctant and slow to hand the keys to the team over to Coby White during his rookie season, but Donovan has already identified the now-second-year pro as his primary ballhandler, and thus the starting point guard heading into the 2020-21 season.

Donovan Teaching Moments

Donovan, who was point guard in college and briefly in the NBA, has worked with every point guard he’s coached since he took to the sidelines in the pro ranks.

NBC Sports’ Rob Schaefer says that while Billy Donovan acknowledges the Bulls have a few players who can handle the ball, he envisions White as the primary ball-handler. White confirmed these conversations have been had between the two men.

This essentially removes all doubt relating to who the starting point guard will be this season. White says he doesn’t believe the starting point guard job is his to lose because he’s always hungry. He mentioned Tomas Satoransky, who started more games last season as a potential starter. However, it’s hard to imagine anyone else getting the look at the start of the game if Donovan sees White as his primary ball-handler.

Billy Donovan said yesterday that, while the Bulls have multiple guys who can handle it, he envisions Coby White as their primary ball-handler. Today, Coby confirmed Donovan relaying that to him White's answer when asked if he views starting PG job as his to lose entering camp: pic.twitter.com/jRzobGZ9t5 — Rob Schaefer (@rob_schaef) December 2, 2020

White’s Focus and Communication With Donovan

White has worked very hard during the offseason to get better, bigger and stronger heading into the second season of his NBA career.

White knows he still has tons to prove after a mostly promising rookie season. According to the Chicago Bulls’ official Twitter account, White has been focused on excellence and longevity.

I’ve been proving myself time and time again my whole life, proving myself and proving people wrong. Nothing new to me… My goal this year is just to get better. If I keep getting better I’ll play a long time in this league and hopefully get a championship…

White also talked about improving his leadership. He’s still just 20 years old and growing into his comfort area as a player, so it may be a challenge for him to lead at first.

That’s what I focused on: being more vocal with positive energy, demanding more, commanding more, letting everybody hear my voice. I want to be the leader of this team, I want to be the head point guard.

He has already spoken with Donovan’s last point guard with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chris Paul about playing for his new coach. White considers Paul his mentor, and unquestionably, Paul’s word likely carries a ton of weight.

Who’s the Primary Backup?

If White is indeed the starter, we’ll likely see a battle for minutes between Satoransky, Ryan Arcidiacono, and rookie free agent Devon Dotson. The uber-athletic Chicago native didn’t hear his name called during the draft, but there are several draft prognosticators who love his springs.

For now, Satoransky likely has the inside track, but don’t count Dotson out.

