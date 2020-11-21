Coby White Screams ‘Know My Name’ After Game-Winner Over Patrick Williams

The Chicago Bulls‘ Coby White and the recently drafted Patrick Williams know each other well from high school and the AAU scene. Back before either young man even played for their respective ACC schools, the two met in some tense AAU contests. One, in particular, saw White get the upper hand with a memorable game-winning shot in Williams’ face.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

“Know My Name”

White and Williams are both North Carolina natives who grew up playing against each other in the state’s AAU scene in high school. They have become close over the years, and Williams has said that White really helped him during the pre-draft process.

“We talked I would say every other day since the day I declared for the draft,” Williams said during a live stream built to introduce him to Chicago media and the Bulls’ fanbase. “He’s been a big help, you know, just being a rookie last year just talking about the thing he went through, the things he learned. And then when I get there I’m ready to learn more from him and learn from the other guys, the coaching staff. I was already close with him, so I kinda leaned on him for questions or advice or anything really I needed for the predraft process. And it’s actually kinda crazy that I get drafted to the Bulls… That’s my guy for sure.”

In the clip below, the two young men weren’t on the same team, and White showed he was still just a cut above Williams on the game’s decisive play. He screams, “know my name,” as he celebrates the game-winning bucket.

Coby White hitting a game-winner right in Patrick Williams’ face during an AAU game “KNOW MY NAME!” pic.twitter.com/onfxrILvsJ — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 20, 2020

White has gotten even better since then, and so too has Williams. The two will be joining forces this year as a part of the Bulls’ new nucleus.

Williams Has Grown Quite a Bit Since That Meeting

Williams is now a filled-out 6’7″ 230-pound monster with exceptional athleticism and a work ethic that has the Bulls believing he can maximize on his talents. Take a look at a recent workout video that shows Williams seemingly holding his own against a group of professional players that includes the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Hassaan Whiteside.

A little sneak peak of Bulls No. 4 pick Patrick Williams. #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/frqTKryPIz — Bulls On Tap (@BullsOnTap) November 20, 2020

Williams’ Role With the Bulls

Depending on what the Bulls do with Otto Porter Jr., Williams is seemingly in line for solid minutes. At the moment, you’d have to expect Porter Jr. to be the starting small forward, unless he is traded, which is probably in the Bulls’ plans at some point this season. If not, Williams figures to compete for playing time with Chandler Hutchison in the back-up small forward role.

Williams’ versatility should also provide him an opportunity to play a little power forward as well. While he is a little smallish for a traditional 4 role, his wingspan, strength, and energy on that end of the floor may well allow Williams to defend every position on the floor. If Williams reaches his potential, Porter Jr. will be expendable, and every Bulls fan will know his name.

Also Read: