Caitlin Clark’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Caitlin Clark’s family includes her parents, Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark, and her brothers, Blake and Colin Clark, according to her biography on the University of Iowa website. The Hawkeyes star grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa, and attended Dowling Catholic High School, according to the bio.

Clark comes from an athletic family. According to the Hawkeyes, website, “Eleven of Clark’s family members have played collegiate sports, including her dad, who played baseball and basketball at Simpson College, and her older brother Blake, who plays football at Iowa State.”

Here’s what you need to know about Caitlin Clark’s parents, brothers and family:

1. Caitlin Clark’s Mother Anne Nizzi-Clark Work in Marketing & Is the Daughter of Former Dowling Catholic Coach Bob Nizzi

Caitlin Clark's family discusses her star power

Caitlin Clark’s mom Anne Nizzi-Clark worked in marketing as the vice president of product marketing at American Enterprise Group Inc., according to her LinkedIn profile. She now helps her daughter’s career by leading strategic partnerships for CC22 Ventures LLC, a company set up for Clark to take advantage of her name, image and likeness under NCAA rules.

Anne Clark previously worked in marketing for Delta Dental of Iowa, according to her LinkedIn. She graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a degree in English, according to her LinkedIn.

She told OurQuadCities about her daughter’s play during this season with the Hawkeyes, “It’s quite amazing. Honestly, it’s just been a fabulous journey thus far and super proud of her. When you see all these people here after being here last year — how much it’s grown and the respect and the attention, the women’s game is gaining. It just puts it in perspective for you. That’s really how lucky we are. And what a big dream this is for her.”

Anne Clark’s father, Bob Nizzi, was a coach, counselor and administrator at Dowling Catholic for more than two decades, according to Hawk Fanatic.

2. Caitlin Clark’s Father Brent Clark Works in Sales & Marketing at an Agricultural & Construction Equipment Company

Clark parents say what it means for Caitlin to win National Player of the Year

Caitlin Clark’s dad Brent Clark played college basketball and baseball at Simpson College in Iowa after a career as a star athlete at Indianola High School. He told KCRG in February 2023, “I see a lot of my myself in Caitlin in terms of passion for the game.”

Brent Clark told the news station, “The games where the stakes are high is really nervous for me, but I am trying to work on being more supportive and positive. She will look at the stands ever so often and I try to give her some reassurance. I do the best that I can.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Brent Clark is the executive vice president at Concentric International, a company that makes equipment for agriculture, landscaping and construction companies. He graduated from Simpson College in 1988 with a degree in international management and business sales and marketing, according to his LinkedIn.

3. Caitlin Clark’s Older Brother Blake Clark Played Quarterback at Iowa State University

Caitlin Clarker’s older brother Blake Clark was a quarterback for the Iowa State Cyclones after a career as a star QB at Dowling Catholic High School, according to the university’s website. An engineering major, Blake Clark was the Cyclones holder on field goals from 2019 to 2022. He threw one pass as a freshman in 2019 and then scored a two-point conversion in 2022.

Blake Clark told the Cedar Rapids Gazette in 2021, “We were always involved in sports and at home we were always around sports. We watched sports at night whether we would go to Drake and watch basketball games, or watch cousins play their basketball games, or tournaments, when you’re just around something that much, it’s what you do, too.”

Caitlin Clark told the newspaper, “He knows the game really, really well,” Caitlin said. “I think that’s always something I can lean on him whenever I have a tough game or things aren’t going my way. He usually always watches if it’s on TV, or we have Big Ten+ and he pays to watch it, but I think he’s really honest, but I know it’s in the best interest of myself.”

She added, “I basically talk to him everyday, even if it’s not about football or basketball, we stay in touch a lot. Just seeing what’s going on in each other’s lives. He’s always someone I can lean on, even if it’s about school or just something in life, he’s always there for me.”

4. Clark’s Younger Brother Colin Clark Is a Senior at Dowling Catholic & Also Plays Basketball

Clark’s younger brother, Colin Clark, is a senior at Dowling Catholic. Like his older sister, Colin Clark played basketball for Dowling, according to the school’s Twitter account. He finished his high school career at Dowling in February.

Caitlin Clark has shown a lot of support for her brother’s basketball career, often retweeting videos and posts about his games on Twitter. In 2022, after her brother received an award, she wrote on Twiter, “Proud of you kid @Colin_Clark626.”

In January 2023, she retweeted a video of her brother hitting a 3-pointer and wrote in the tweet, “BANGGGGG @Colin_Clark626.”

5. Clark’s Cousin Audrey Faber Played Basketball at Creighton University

Iowa star @CaitlinClark22 with her large family contingent today after her 30-point, 8-assist game in Lincoln (she has a lot of family on mom Anne’s side in Nebraska). pic.twitter.com/sSHphWEPCo — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) February 18, 2023

Clark’s cousin, Audrey Faber, played college basketball at Creighton University in Nebraska. Faber also played at Dowling Catholic, leading the team to a state championship, a few years ahead of Clark.

In 2017, Clark told ESPN that Faber was one of her main role models growing up.

According to the Creighton website, Faber was a forward for the Bluejays and graduated in2 2019. She scored 1,857 points and had 522 rebounds, 308 assists, 160 blocks and 57 steals during her Creighton career, according to the school’s website.

Entering the 2022-2023 season, Faber ranked fifth all-time in scoring and first in blocked shots in Creighton school history, according to the team’s website.She also ranked 5th all-time in 3-point shots made, with 260, according to the Bluejays website.