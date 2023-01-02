Cameron Rising’s Parents & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising is the song of Nicko and Eunice Rising. Rising in California and has two older brothers.

Cam Rising comes from a football family. His father also played in college and his brothers also followed in their dad’s footsteps, playing the game from a young age, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Rising will have his family cheering him on as he leads the Utes in the Rose Bowl against Penn State in what could be his final college football game on January 2, 2023. Rising and Utah won the Pac-12 Championship against USC in December. Rising entered the Rose Bowl with 2,939 yards passing and 25 touchdowns, along with 409 yards rushing and 6 touchdowns, according to ESPN.

Here’s what you need to know about Cameron Rising’s family:

1. Cameron Rising’s Father Nicko Rising Played Football at Cal Lutheran

Cam Rising’s dad, Nicko Rising, played college football at Cal Lutheran University, a Division III school, according to the Ventura County Star. The elder Rising played safety for Cal Lutheran, according to the newspaper.

Nicko Rising grew up in Ventura County, graduating form Bueno High School, and also studied at the Southern California Institute of Law, according to his Facebook page.

Cam Rising’s father told the newspaper about the time his youngest son beat him in a game of 21 on the family’s basketball hoop, coming back from an 18-0 deficit. “He was bodying me up and pushing me,” Nicko Rising said of his then-13-year-old son. He came back and beat me legitimately. … That was his ascension to controlling the driveway.”

2. Cameron Rising’s Mother Eunice Rising Shared a Unique Connection With Former Texas Longhorns Coach Tom Herman, Who Recruited Her Son

Cam Rising’s mom, Eunice Rising, went to the same elementary school in California as former Texas Longhorns and current Florida Atlantic football coach Tom Herman, according to the Austin American-Statesman. It was that connection that helped Herman when he was recruiting Rising to the Longhors, Eunice Rising told the newspaper in 2017. Herman even sang their shared school’s song.

“It blew my mind he knew the school anthem of my elementary. He took me back when he did that. As a mom, I felt like Cam was already home,” Eunice Rising, who works for Amtrak and grew up in Oxnard, California, told the Austin newspaper. While Herman initially landed Rising, he eventually decided to transfer and his mother helped him make the decision on his next move as well, leading to his Utah commitment.

Eunice Rising told the Salt Lake Tribune, “We felt good about the school. Cam’s not a big party person like Texas was in that way, he couldn’t find his groove and people who were like-minded. I liked how he felt with fellow students when they were showing us around. I think he was immediately around like-minded people. Things were focused there, and it was a good vibe. They straight-shooted us about everything, and I appreciated that.”

Eunice Rising talked to the newspaper about her son’s injury in 2020. She said, “When it first happened it was devastating, and yes, it was scary and it was heartbreaking. He had the time to reflect, and this is part of the plan. This gave him time to grow mentally, and to focus, and to be better. He accepted this would take time, but he limited himself throughout this whole thing. He is very emotionally mature. He is quite gifted with that.”

3. Rising’s Brother Tyson Was an Offensive Lineman at Arizona State & His Oldest Brother Played Football & Ran Track in High School

Rising has two older brothers. His oldest brother, Jordie Rising, played football and ran track at Buena High School, according to the Ventura County Star. He later attended Ventura College.

Rising’s other brother, Tyson Rising, was an offensive lineman at Arizona State University. He finished his Sun Devils career in 2018, according to the Arizona State website.

Tyson Rising is now a coach, according to his Twitter profile, which features several tweets expressing his pride in his brother’s success at Utah.

4. Rising Says His Family’s Competitiveness Set Him Up for Success

Rising credits the competitive nature of his family with setting him up for success on the football field. “I grew up competing with Tyson,” Cam Rising said about his brother, according to the Ventura County Star. “I had to go through battles with him. I learned how to really dig deep and know you can always do a little bit more.”

His father, Nicko Rising, told the Austin American-Statesman in 2017, “Tyson used to manhandle Cam, but Cam never backed down. I was probably even harder on the kid in competitive settings like 1-on-1 in basketball and ping-pong. He hated to lose.”

Eunice Rising told the Salt Lake Tribune, “There was always competition in the house, always going to practice, games, something 24-7, it just seemed nonstop. he boys, especially Cameron, he would never give up. He would sit there and play hoops with his brothers, out there crying because he couldn’t win and he wanted to win. He’d be out there yelling at his brother or his dad.”

5. Rising Dated Fellow University of Utah Student Vivienne Williams

Rising was dating fellow University of Utah student Vivienne Williams, according to his Instagram profile, but their current relationship status wasn’t immediately clear.

In November 2021, he posted a photo with Williams and wrote in the caption. “Happy Birthday Shorty! I hope you have an amazing day! I’m so lucky to have you! I love you!”

According to her Instagram, Williams is a “dancer, performer, and creative enthusiast.”