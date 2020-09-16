Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, HC Matt Nagy Speak Out About Trade Rumors

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson spoke to the media the day after rumors he wanted to be traded swirled around Tuesday. Robinson, who is easily the team’s best offensive player, has grown frustrated with negotiations over a new contract extension, but he did not request a trade, his agent Brandon Parker said late Tuesday.

Brandon Parker, agent for Bears’ WR Allen Robinson, said he and his client have not requested a trade. However Robinson, who is in the last year of his contract, is unhappy that Chicago has been unwilling to pay him market value for wide receivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2020

Bears head coach Matt Nagy also talked to reporters Wednesday, and he said he had a “great conversation” with his star wideout, and he seemed to suggest the team was planning on keeping Robinson around for awhile.

Nagy on Allen Robinson situation: "We talk about things. I had a great conversation with Allen. Our players all realize the history we have here in regards to taking care of guys. He's confident that we want him to be here." — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) September 16, 2020

Nagy on Robinson: ‘Super Individual, Super Player’

The Bears head coach said he had “zero concern” about whether Robinson felt valued by the team, and he also went on to praise Robinson’s skill set, as well as his character on the field and off. “Allen Robinson is a super individual and super player,” Nagy said.

Bears HC Matt Nagy: "Allen Robinson is a super individual and super player." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 16, 2020

Robinson then fielded tough questions from the media, and he spoke about his current team in respectful and sometimes glowing terms. When he was asked about his relationship with his coach, Robinson said he and Nagy “have a great relationship,” adding: “Coach Nagy’s my guy. I enjoy playing for him.”

Asked if he was frustrated about current contract negotiations, Robinson said he was “Putting yesterday behind and moving forward,” noting he was now focused on the Bears’ next game against the Giants. “It’s not gonna be a distraction for me,” he said about the week’s events thus far.

A-Rob Shares Whether He Thinks He’ll Finish the Season a Bear

“I didn’t know what would come from it,” Robinson said when he was asked why he deleted all things Bears-related from his Instagram. He also said deleting photos of himself in a Bears uniform “Took some emotion. I think everybody knows the passion I have for the game, the passion I have for the city of Chicago.” He didn’t exactly state the reason he did it, but it seems pretty clearly to be a negotiation tactic.

Robinson also noted that he appreciated his teammates having his back after several, including Tarik Cohen and Anthony Miller, took to Twitter urging the team to extend him. “Those guys in that locker room is what makes playing special,” A-Rob said. Nagy was also supportive of it, saying: “That just goes to show the type of culture we have here and the players believing in each other.”

Bears HC Matt Nagy On the social media support Allen Robinson has received from teammates: "That just goes to show the type of culture we have here and the players believing in each other." — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) September 16, 2020

Does he see himself finishing the season in Chicago? “Yeah, I would say so,” Robinson said, adding he has already spoken to general manager Ryan Pace in addition to Nagy. “My heart and spirit has never wavered,” Robinson said about his love of the Bears’ organization. “What you’re seeing is part of the nature of the business.”

He also took a moment to thank the myriad fans who voiced their support for him on social media as trade rumors flew. “As always I appreciate 1000 percent the fan base we have here in Chicago and the love and support … it’s been nothing but love from them since day 1.”

Considering how confusing and messy the entire situation was just a day ago, it’s a good sign both Nagy and Robinson seem to have put it behind them, while also moving forward.

Hard to imagine a head coach and player publicly handling a contract dispute the way Matt Nagy and Allen Robinson just did. These things are tough. It's clear the respect is still there. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 16, 2020

