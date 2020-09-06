Bears Agree to Terms With Ex-Raiders Defensive Starter: Report

Not even 24 hours after whittling their roster down to 53 men, the Chicago Bears added depth to their defensive line, agreeing to terms with defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with veteran DE Mario Edwards, source says. Former second-round pick was released by the #Saints yesterday. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 6, 2020

Selected by the Raiders 35th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Edwards started 24 games for them over his first three years. He was waived by the Raiders in 2018, and he spent the following year in a backup role with the Giants. After his year-long stint in New York, Edwards was picked up by the Saints last season, where he played in 14 games, netting three sacks, a forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

In his five seasons, Edwards has played in 59 games, starting 24. He has 10.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 23 quarterback hits over that span.

