Bears Roster Moves: Team Waives 6 Players, Including Running Back & 2 WRs

N ow it begins. The Chicago Bears have begun making roster cuts. The team announced via Twitter on Thursday that they have waived six players, including recently acquired running back Napoleon Maxwell, wide receivers Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, offensive lineman Corey Levin, defensive lineman Lee Autry and linebacker Keandre Jones.

We have waived RB Napoleon Maxwell, WRs Alex Wesley and Ahmad Wagner, OL Corey Levin, DL Lee Autry and LB Keandre Jones. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 3, 2020

The team’s roster is now down to 74 players, and the Bears will have to whittle it down to 53 by late Saturday afternoon.

Bears Had Just Signed RB Maxwell This Week…

With starting running back David Montgomery going down with an injury, the Bears brought Maxwell in to be a training camp body, but that doesn’t mean he won’t end up on the team’s practice squad. It’s highly unlikely, but if he clears waivers this week/weekend, he has a chance. Still, it’s looking like former perennial practice squader Ryan Nall will finally make the jump to the team’s 53-man roster, with Artavis Pierce the likely practice squad candidate.

Remember: Practice squad is up to 16 this season & there is flexibility in elevating players up to active roster & sending them back to the practice squad without subjecting them to waivers. But to establish the practice squad, players do need to go through waivers this weekend. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) September 3, 2020

With Chicago’s running backs room such a question mark right now, many thought the Bears may have considered looking at Leonard Fournette, but Nagy and company expressed extreme confidence in the personnel they currently have.

About the Rest of the Cuts…

Absolutely none of the cuts made Thursday were a surprise. Receiver Alex Wesley had spent the most time with the team, coming to Chicago last December, where he spent just a few weeks on the practice squad. Wagner, a big 6-5 234 wideout who spent two seasons at Kentucky, but he played minimally, and would have been a huge developmental project. Like the majority of players the Bears waived Thursday, he was an undrafted free agent.

One of the few veterans with experience let go was offensive lineman Corey Levin, who spent the entire 2018 season with the Tennessee Titans, starting one game and playing in 15.

Defensive tackle Lee Autry out of Mississippi State and linebacker Keandre Jones out of Maryland didn’t stand much of a chance with the defensive depth the Bears currently have, and with players like Ledarius Mack still vying for roster and/or practice squad spots, it’s unlikely either one will find their way back to Chicago.

The younger brother of Khalil Mack will be among the most intriguing names to keep an eye on as roster cuts roll through, and he said recently that he has been doing everything he can to leave a lasting impression.

“My main goal is to get what I want. And what I want is to make plays every time. Every play that’s mine, if I can get it, it has to be mine. That’s just what I want to put on tape, and that’s what I want them to see,” Mack said. It won’t be long now before we see whether or not Bears fans will be getting a double-dose of Mack this fall.

