Aaron Rodgers Has Words of Wisdom for Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

Aaron Rodgers likes what he has seen from Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields so far this season.

In his weekly appearance on the December 14 episode of The Pat McAfee Show, the Green Bay Packers QB discussed his team’s recent 45-30 victory over the Bears at Lambeau Field Week 14. Ownership jokes aside, the reigning MVP had some complimentary things to say about a few Bears players in particular, including linebacker Robert Quinn and the Bears’ rookie signal-caller.

After getting sacked by Quinn twice in the win, Rodgers had high praise for the Bears’ veteran pass rusher, despite the fact that Quinn mocked his TD “belt” celebration.

“It’s been pretty one-sided with the with that,” Rodgers said about players who mock his belt shtick. “But I like Robert Quinn, I enjoy competing against him. He’s had a phenomenal season. He’s got 13 and a half sacks or something like that. That’s a Pro Bowl caliber season.”

Rodgers Gives Compliments, Advice to Bears Rookie QB

The reigning MVP was asked by ex-teammate (and Ohio State alum) A.J. Hawk about what his impressions of Fields were after playing against him twice this season, and Rodgers was complimentary.

“I think he’s a real talented kid, with a good arm on him. He can really move around and extend plays. He’s just got to work on the little things and continue to get better,” Rodgers said about Fields, adding: “He has a lot of star qualities with his presence and his abilities.”

Fields went 18-of-33 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while rushing for an additional 74 yards on nine carries in the Bears’ Week 14 loss to Green Bay, and the future Hall of Fame QB imparted a few words of wisdom for Fields and other young QBs when it comes to improving their respective games.

“The most important thing for young players is to continue to work on the little things, the little details,” Rodgers said.

“Even as an older player, every year you go back and watch the previous year’s film, and try to work on one specific thing during training camp. I think it’s too much to ask, ‘I’ve got to work on six different things to improve.’ Take one or two things that you really want to work on in the offseason. It could be ball handling, it could be footwork in the pocket, just little things to improve on. And if you start stacking years and years of trying to work on one, or maybe even two specific things, you can really become a star.”

Fields Says He is Inspired By Rodgers

For his part, the Bears rookie signal-caller revealed what Rodgers told him after his team’s Week 14 loss, while also dishing out some big compliments of his own for the Packers QB.

“We talked a little bit. I just told him great game,” Fields said on December 12. “He inspires me. He’s a great quarterback. He plays with so much rhythm. He’s one of the greatest to ever do it.”

The Bears have lost seven of their last eight games, but the young quarterback isn’t going to stop trying to learn and improve, which is encouraging.

“I think that’s one of the hardest things when you are losing – there’s so many people saying this and that, but you kind-of just have to look at the positives and build on that, and just know that this isn’t going to change overnight,” Fields added. “You just have to keep building. It’s going to be hard, but you just have to find the positive.”





