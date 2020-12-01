Multiple Bears WRs Unhappy, Seemingly Want Out of Chicago

Things seem to be getting worse by the second in Chicago. The Bears have lost five straight — that’s the third-longest losing streak in the NFL at present — and head coach Matt Nagy recently called the entire team out in a big way after its most recent loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Yesterday was flat-out embarrassing,” Nagy said Monday. The head coach urged his team –players, coaches and himself included — to take a good long look at themselves moving forward. “Have some personal pride. Have a freaking sense of urgency … If you really care and you understand what we put out there last night, you’ll fix it,” he said.

While it remains to be seen how the team responds to his challenge, it looks as though at least a few wide receivers have had enough of playing in Nagy’s offense.

First, it Was WR1 Allen Robinson…

First, it was top wideout Allen Robinson expressing “frustration” through his agent over the team’s refusal to extend his contract. Robinson deleted everything Bears-related from his social media accounts a few months ago, and has since avoided showing any further signs of frustration — about his contract anyway.

After the Bears’ Week 12 loss to the Packers, Robinson took to Twitter to “like” multiple posts from fans asking him to come play for their respective teams — teams that included the Packers and the New England Patriots. Now, two other Bears wide receivers have joined him in expressing dissatisfaction with life in the Windy City.

WRs Anthony Miller & Javon Wims’ Recent Twitter Activity is Very Telling…

FanSided and Da Windy City’s Patrick Sheldon captured and shared side-by-side screenshots that represent two very unhappy wide receivers not named Allen Robinson.

Former second-round draft pick Anthony Miller and recently suspended seventh-round pick Javon Wims both, like Robinson, decided to ‘like’ a few different Tweets that heavily imply they are not happy playing for the league’s 31st ranked offense.

Wims, who was suspended for two games earlier this season for punching a Saints player for no good reason, clicked ‘like’ on a post that read: “Chicago is where receivers go to die.” Oof. That’s…not good to say the least. While it’s not uncommon for players to vent or express frustration on social media, that’s a damning statement against his current team — true or not — and he endorsed it.

Not one to keep quiet, Miller also ‘liked’ a post similar to the one Robinson did from a fan asking him to “Come to New England”.

Well — this can’t be good pic.twitter.com/uci1O2cv5u — Patrick Sheldon (@P_Shels) December 1, 2020

Miller has since ‘unliked’ the Tweet, but screenshots live forever on the Internet, and his dissatisfaction was evident when he Tweeted: “Sh-t Embarrassing’ shortly after Chicago’s loss to the Packers Sunday night.

Clearly, this is not a positive sign for the Bears. While it’s not good to read too much into social media posts and ‘likes,’ it’s still a way players express themselves, and it’s clear the Bears’ receivers aren’t happy — because if they were, they wouldn’t be ‘liking’ those things at all.

