Bears Hype Defensive Standout: ‘He’ll Knock a Guy Out & Walk Off’

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller was an All-Pro back in 2018, and he’s on track to be one again this year. Now in his sixth full season in the league and with the team, Fuller has been arguably the best overall player on a defense loaded with Pro Bowl talent.

Through six games this season, Fuller has allowed 18 completions on 36 targets for 195 yards while allowing a passer rating of 59.2, per Bears Film Room. He also has the lowest completion percentage in the NFL among cornerbacks who have seen 20+ targets (46.2 percent), but it’s his penchant for big, game-saving hits and tackles that is cementing his reputation as one of the league’s best corners.

Another week, another game where @BoJack39 is robbed of a touchdown. Where’s the consistency in the officiating? Top video wasn’t called a penalty against Panthers’ defensive back, bottom video they call a penalty against Kyle Fuller. pic.twitter.com/ivYSGqqS4g — george (@thegeorgeyou) October 19, 2020

He’s also earning the respect of coaches, teammates and opponents alike.

Bears DC Chuck Pagano on Kyle Fuller: ‘He’s a Rough Rider’

Fuller’s work ethic and willingness to put it all on the line have left a lasting impression on his teammates and coaches.

“We’ve all seen corners that make business decisions when it comes to tackling,” Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said last week. “Some are just ‘cat’ coverage: ‘I’ve got that cat and you guys can handle the rest of the stuff.’ He’s a physical dude. I think the expectations in the room and the expectations in Chicago for a long, long time are that you come and be a part of this group — coaches, players, whatever — we know what those expectations are. You’ve got to be a rough rider. He’s a rough rider.”

His teammates certainly agree.

Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson: ‘He Doesn’t Even Get Excited’ When He Hits People

“I’ve never been around a corner that hits like him,” Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said about Fuller. “I’ve never seen a corner with that type of mindset. It’s refreshing to know that, one, your corner’s not scared to tackle, but your corner’s laying boom-sticks, hit-sticks on people … He doesn’t even get excited. I think I get more excited when he lays a boom than he does. He’s just an even-keeled guy. He’ll knock a guy out and just walk off. I’ve never seen nothing like it in my life. I’ve never seen a dude lay boom hits and he doesn’t have any reaction after that. It’s kind of like it’s normal.”

Bears S Tashaun Gipson with a quote about CB Kyle Fuller that would also apply to an actual assassin– pic.twitter.com/NPL5mX6dQ8 — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 23, 2020

“Kyle is a willing tackler. He is one of the best. As a matter of fact, he is the best,” Gipson added.

Gipson also took a moment to comment on the Bears’ 5-1 record, which is bolstered by three come-from-behind victories. “At the end of the day, there is no other team, there is no other defense I’d rather be a part of because it just shows the grit and the grind that these guys got,” he said.

