Bears Tag Big 10 Commish as New President and CEO

The Chicago Bears have hired Kevin Warren to be the team’s new President and CEO. Warren will replace Ted Phillips who retired at the close of the Bears 2022 season. Phillips leaves the Bears organization after 40 seasons with the team, spending the last 23 seasons as president and CEO. Phillips was the first person outside of the Halas-McCaskey family to hold the position. Kevin Warren has spent the last three years as the Big 10 commissioner, where he was the first African American commissioner of the conference. Prior to that, Warren spent 22 years in NFL front offices with stops in Minnesota, Detroit, and St. Louis.

A Man of Action

Warren’s tenure at the Big 10 was short but immensely impactful. He helped the conference navigate the Covid pandemic, while also expanding the conference to 16 teams with the much lauded additions of USC and UCLA. The expansion includes a seven-year media-rights agreement with CBS, FOX, and NBC worth over $7 billion.

Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey believes he’s got the right man to take the Bears to the next level. He told the AP,

“He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity,” McCaskey said. “In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

Warren is expected to oversee GM Ryan Poles who currently reports directly to McCaskey. When asked about working with the teams’ new president Poles told the AP,

“In my time spent with him during the interview process, it quickly became apparent his resume and business acumen will be a powerful asset to helping improve our organization and ultimately reach our goal to be a championship organization.”

Many league Insiders believe the Bears targeted Warren specifically for his deal making ability. While in Minnesota Warren was instrumental in the development of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He was part of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) Board of Directors that oversaw the $1.1 billion project. Warren also served as the MSFA chair from 2013 to 2018 and was a key figure in the negotiations between the MSFA, Minnesota Vikings, and the city of Minneapolis.

The Chicago Bears are currently under contract to purchase Arlington Park, a site the Bears have long coveted for the team’s new stadium and entertainment facility. Plans for the new location include retail space, restaurants, and year round entertainment and events. Warren’s past experience in Minnesota positions him as the perfect candidate to take the reins of the project and ensure its completion.

Legendary Shoes to Fill

Ted Phillips began his career with the Chicago Bears in 1983 as the team’s controller. In 1999 Phillips was named the team’s president, and CEO, becoming only the fourth person to hold that title. During Phillip’s tenure the Bears made eight playoff appearances, four NFC Championship game appearances, one Super Bowl appearance, and one Super Bowl victory under Phillips‘ leadership. Phillips announced his retirement prior to the 2022 season beginning.