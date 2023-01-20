Bears Request to Interview Former All-Pro

The Chicago Bears have asked permission to interview Washington Commanders defensive back coach Chris Harris. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chicago plans to interview Harris for a “defensive position.” Originally drafted by Chicago in 2005, Harris spent eight seasons in the league including two stints in Chicago (’05-’06, ’10-’11). Harris was part of the Bears squad that went to the 2007 Super Bowl. He’d later return to Chicago where he was named second-team All-Pro in 2010.

A Man on a Mission

After retiring in 2013 Harris joined the Bears as a defensive quality control coach under then head coach Marc Trestman. Following Trestman’s dismissal in 2015, Harris left Chicago ultimately landing a job with the Chargers as an assistant defensive backs coach in 2016.

In 2020 Harris joined another former Bear, Ron Rivera in Washington as defensive backs coach. In Washington Harris has helped elevate a young secondary while becoming one of Rivera’s top assistants.

Harris has been circling defensive coordinator jobs for a few seasons, he interviewed with the Eagles in ’21, and last year he interviewed with the Colts to fill the vacancy left by current Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus. Harris is also expected to be interviewed by the Tennessee Titans to fill an open defensive position on their staff.

The Bears are looking to replace former defensive backs coach Jeff Rowe who left at the conclusion of the season. Rowe, a Florida native, is returning to his alma mater USF where he will be the passing game coordinator/ safeties coach.

Chicago has been active this off-season and is quickly trying to fill out their coaching staff prior to shifting their focus to the draft. The Bears are also expected to interview Green Bay Packers defensive backs coach/ passing game coordinator Jerry Gray for an unspecified defensive position.

A Possible Reunion in The Windy City

Another potential candidate the Bears may consider is former defensive backs coach Ed Donatell, who was with the organization from 2015-2018. Donatell was recently fired after spending one season with the Minnesota Vikings as their defensive coordinator. Despite winning the second-most regular season games on franchise history (13) Minnesota’s struggles on defense were persistent throughout the year. The Vikings finished the season ranked 28th in points allowed (25.1) and 31st in yards allowed (388.7).

Bears “Secret Weapon” Stays Put

Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham has reportedly turned down an offer to become the next GM of the Arizona Cardinals. According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, Arizona offered the job to Cunningham before hiring Monti Ossenfort. Cunningham has been a hot name this hiring season, interviewing for both the Arizona and Tennessee GM jobs. Cunningham’s connection to Ryan Poles has been well documented, and retaining Cunningham could prove very beneficial for the Bears. Cunningham remains in-house for what could be the Bears biggest off-season in some time, while also accruing another season on staff. Now if Cunningham is hired next year, the Bears would receive two third-round compensatory picks as part of the NFL’s expanded Rooney Rule, which aims to incentivize teams to develop minority coaches and executives.