QB Caleb Williams Casts Doubt on Certainty of Landing With Bears

The Chicago Bears drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams appears to be just a matter of time, but looks can be deceiving.

The overwhelming likelihood remains that Chicago selects Williams first, though the quarterback cast minor doubt over that outcome when speaking with media members following his pro day in Southern California on Wednesday, March 20.

“Caleb Williams to @wyche89 when asked if he is now fully expecting to go No. 1 overall to the Bears: ‘I wouldn’t say it’s my full expectation. Obviously things can happen. Things can change throughout this time. I think it’s around 33 days, 30 days or so until April 25. A lot can change. You take it day by day, and handle and control what you can control,'” Dan Widerer of the Chicago Tribune reported.

Justin Fields Trade Cements Bears’ Need for QB at Top of NFL Draft

A lot has changed in Chicago since the regular season ended and free agency began, namely the trade of three-year starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional sixth-round pick, which can become a fourth-rounder if Fields plays 51% of the team’s snaps in 2024.

After dealing Fields, the Bears will take a quarterback with their first pick in the first round. However, who that quarterback is could change if Chicago decides to trade back.

Again, that is unlikely due to the hype surrounding Williams, with many analysts referring to him as the best QB prospect to hit the NFL since three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes landed with the Kansas City Chiefs seven years ago.

“The mystery is gone now, right? Justin Fields was sent to the Steelers over the weekend for a conditional Day 3 pick in 2025, which means Chicago’s quarterback depth chart looks like this: Tyson Bagent, Brett Rypien,” Mel Kiper of ESPN wrote on Tuesday, March 19. “The franchise stayed out of the veteran market in free agency. The Bears are going to take a passer with this pick, and all signs point to it being Williams, my top-ranked prospect.”

Trading Back One Spot, Drafting Jayden Daniels Only Possible Wrinkle Remaining for Bears

To answer Kiper’s rhetorical question, there is one potential twist left to the Bears’ QB saga with the draft still more than a month out. Chicago is going to take a signal-caller, but the team could trade back one spot, or even two, with either the Washington Commanders or New England Patriots if it wants to rack up a few assets and still nab a franchise prospect.

Jayden Daniels is a strong candidate, given the explosive playmaking abilities he showed with his arm and legs last season on the way to a Heisman Trophy. Meanwhile, Williams is a D.C. native and heading to Washington would represent the homecoming of a prospective football savior.

If the Commanders are willing to flip the No. 2 pick along with their 2024 second-rounder (No. 36 overall) and 2025 first- or second-round selection, the Bears might be willing to listen. Williams has a unique skill set, but Daniels is no slouch and might have been the top pick in several other recent drafts.

Chicago benefited greatly from dealing the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers last year, bringing back this year’s top selection along with wide receiver DJ Moore and a haul of other valuable assets. It’s a scenario that is at least worth considering, which justifies Williams’ comments at his pro day that nothing is over until it’s over.

That said, it’s difficult to envision the Bears passing on Williams, who projects as the NFL’s next great quarterback.