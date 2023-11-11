Bears Bring Back Familiar Face After Win Over Panthers

Cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. is back with the Chicago Bears.

One of two players released prior to Chicago’s Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Bears have re-signed the veteran corner to the practice squad. After clearing waivers, Stroman is now back with the team. The Bears also waived defensive back Duron Harmon, but he was not re-signed.

It’s a solid move for Chicago to keep him around.

Stroman has appeared in seven games for the Bears so far this season, starting one. He has 19 total tackles (three for loss), 1.0 sacks, a pass defensed and an interception. He filled in capably in the slot when the Bears lost starter Kyler Gordon to a broken hand Week 1.

Greg Stroman Jr. & Bears Reserve DBs Have Played Well This Season

Greg Stroman Jr. flies in there for the INT

#CHIvsWAS on Prime Video

Chicago has seen it’s fair share of injuries to the secondary so far this season. In addition to Gordon missing over a month, starting corner Jaylon Johnson missed two games with a hamstring injury. Starting safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker have also missed time early on in the season.

Fortunately for Chicago, players such as Stroman and rookie safety Terell Smith have stepped up.

“If you go back to training camp, he had a really good training camp,” Bears cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said about Stroman in October. “He had a lot of production on the ball on a day to day basis. When he has gotten his opportunities, everybody on the team has made good plays and bad plays. … Really excited for him with the way he played and the way he was able to produce.”

In 102 coverage snaps this season, Stroman allowed 15 receptions for 143 yards (9.5 yards per catch) and no touchdowns. He also has a 76.6 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

“It was really good to see those guys step up and perform,” Hoke added, in reference to Stroman and Smith. “Everybody talks about a next man up mentality, and truly that’s what it is. These kids and guys and men, they all work very hard through the week, and they do a good job preparing.”

The 27-year-old Stroman was a seventh-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders in 2018. That he is still in the league and able to contribute in a significant fashion when called upon says a great deal about his work ethic and dedication.

Bears CB Kyler Gordon Is Coming Off His Best Game of the 2023 Season

Kyler Gordon vs. the Panthers: 9 targets

5 receptions allowed, 26 yards

1 forced incompletion

84.5 PFF grade (1st among Bears players)

Since returning to action Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, Gordon has played well and is coming off his best game of the season.

In Chicago’s 16-13 Week 10 win over the Panthers, the second-year corner led the team in tackles (he had seven, four of which were either for loss or no gain). He was also the team’s highest-graded player from PFF after allowing five catches on nine targets for 26 yards.

With Chicago’s other corners in Johnson and rookie Tyrique Stevenson also playing well, the team has some solid building blocks in place for the foreseeable future.