Former Bears Starter Suggests New Punishment for Brett Favre Amid Scandal

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has been in hot water recently after getting named in ongoing civil lawsuit filed by his home state of Mississippi that seeks to recover over $20 million in misappropriated welfare funds.

According to a report by Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today, Favre “and others worked together to channel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds to build a new volleyball stadium at University of Southern Mississippi, where Favre’s daughter played the sport. Favre received most of the credit for raising funds to construct the facility.”

The report revealed text messages shared between Favre, former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Nancy New, who ran a nonprofit group that was tasked with distributing funds to the less fortunate in the state. Instead, New, who has “pleaded guilty to 13 felony counts,” per Wolfe’s report, is charged with misappropriating monies intended for welfare recipients — and some of that money went to fund a volleyball stadium at Favre’s request, according to Mississippi Today.

While Favre has not been charged with a crime, one former Chicago Bears starter says he has a potential punishment in mind for the former Packers QB.

Corey Wootton: I Could Sack Favre Every Week

CHGO Sports analysts Mark Carman, Matt Peck and former Bears defender Corey Wootton were discussing the situation with Favre, and the trio mentioned a few specific text messages from the Mississippi Today report.

In one text message to New on August 3, 2017, Favre asked: “If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

“Brett Favre? Nothing like robbing from the poor and giving to the rich,” Peck said, while Carman added he thinks the ex-Packers quarterback should go to jail if the Mississippi Today report is all true.

“Texting ‘is the media going to find this out?’ knowing full well what you were doing — Brett Favre deserves to do jail time,” Carman added.

Peck took it a step farther, suggesting Favre should line up across from Wootton again as punishment, to which Wootton added: “Sack him once a week for the rest of his life.”

According to @thecarm Brett Favre should go straight to jail. But @Bulls_Peck and @CoreyWootton have a better idea. pic.twitter.com/CqLIXyz6c1 — CHGO Sports (@CHGO_Sports) September 28, 2022

Wootton Was Final NFL Player to Sack Favre

Wootton was drafted in the fourth round by the Bears in 2010, and he played defensive end for them from 2010 to 2013, playing in 45 games and starting 22.

At the end of the 2010 season Wootton sacked Favre, who was with Minnesota Vikings at the time, and it wound up being the final play of Favre’s Hall of Fame career.

𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎, 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟎 Corey Wootton sacks Brett Favre on what would be the last snap of his career as the Bears clinch the 2010 NFC North! pic.twitter.com/gPGijSfIWd — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) December 20, 2019

Favre wound up getting a concussion on the sack from Wootton, which the former defender expressed some regret about five years ago.

“It was a terrible situation to see him have a concussion on his last play, but it was definitely good to have my first sack against someone like him,” Wootton told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about the play back in 2017. “A Hall of Famer, arguably one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, but you know that’s football. Football is a brutal sport. Everybody that watches on Sundays, realizes that week in and week out there’s concussions, hits, all of it. So people know what they signed up for.”

Wootton officially announced his retirement from the NFL in 2016. Favre retired for the final time after the 2010 season at the age of 41.