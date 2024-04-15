Bears’ $24 Million Pro Bowler Dubbed Among ‘Worst’ Signings of Offseason

The Chicago Bears have taken several big personnel swings over the past two years, and not all of them have worked out.

While players like edge rusher Montez Sweat and linebacker T.J. Edwards represent victories for general manager Ryan Poles, there are opposite instances involving the likes of wide receiver Chase Claypool, for example. The NFL draft, in which Chicago owns two of the top-nine picks, remains more than a week out, but the Bears have already been among the more active squads in free agency.

Among the headliners over the last month is the signing of a three-year contract worth $24 million for running back D’Andre Swift, who produced the first Pro Bowl campaign of his four-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Swift represents a significant investment in a position that much of the league has devalued over the past several years — a decision Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report dubbed on Monday, April 15 as one of the “worst free-agent signings” of the offseason to this point.

With Khalil Herbert already in town along with Roschon Johnson — whom the team spent early Day 3 draft capital on last spring — there wasn’t a glaring need for another running back in Chicago. While 2023 saw Swift reach the 1,000-yard plateau for the first time in his career, the dominant Philadelphia Eagles offensive line deserves more credit than Swift does for his ability to create his own lanes and find open grass. While the expected addition of Caleb Williams under center should lighten the box, ultimately presenting Swift with fewer bodies to maneuver around, it’s hard to envision that the 2020 second-round selection would have drastically outproduced that of Herbert or Johnson if the latter were presented a similar workload.