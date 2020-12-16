Ex-Bears Coach Has Strong Words About Future of Mitch Trubisky & Ryan Pace

Things are more confusing than ever for the Chicago Bears. After dropping six straight games, including three consecutive — and embarrassing — losses to divisional rivals, the Bears came back this weekend with their most dominating win of the season, a 36-7 rout of the Houston Texans.

For weeks, there was nothing but “fire everyone” talk, with fans and analysts alike calling for a full housecleaning, questioning the futures of everyone from coach Matt Nagy to general manager Ryan Pace to quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. But a few interesting questions have emerged after the Bears’ most recent win, the primary of which centers around the future of Trubisky, whose play over the last three weeks (albeit against bad defenses) has been both capable and promising.

Former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt, who coached the team from 1993-98, appeared on 670 The Score’s Mully & Haugh Show Monday to discuss what the victory, along with Trubisky’s recent hot streak, could mean for the future of the franchise — and he had some eyebrow-raising things to say.

Wannstedt: Bears Must Re-Sign Mitch Trubisky in 2021

After returning as the team’s starter Week 12, Trubisky has 776 yards, seven touchdowns, two picks and a rating of 103.2 in his three starts. Wannstedt thinks that’s enough to bring him back next season — at a reduced price, of course.

“No one’s gonna say: ‘Mitch is gonna be our starter.’ That’s a given.” Wannstedt said. “There’s not gonna be a high demand for Mitch being a starter, OK? So if we can give him more than backup money — maybe he could be our starter with incentives. I would definitely sign Mitch back. That’s my opinion.”

Wannstedt also cited bad-looking contracts given to the likes of Jared Goff and Carson Wentz as evidence many owners may balk at giving young, unproven quarterbacks like Trubisky any kind of major money. “I think you can get him for a good price,” he said, also wondering out loud what other options Chicago will have at the position in 2021. “Who (else) you gonna sign?” Wannstedt asked.

Wannstedt: If Trubisky Continues to Perform, Ryan Pace Could Also Stay…

Considering everything that has happened this season, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario in which Pace, Nagy and Trubisky are all back for the Bears next year — but not for Wannstedt, who doesn’t seem worried about the clearly frayed relationship between Trubisky and Nagy. Mitch admitted to feeling blindsided by his benching, which many are saying should have never happened in the first place.

When it was suggested Nagy and Trubisky might not make the best marriage in 2021, Wannstedt didn’t think their relationship would be an issue. “I think it’s gonna be the marriage because they’re gonna win another game at least, and I think it’s gonna be — they’re all gonna be back, so that’s the reality that you’re gonna have to face.”

With games against the Vikings, Jaguars and a Packers team that may or may not have something to play for Week 17, the odds of Chicago winning another game or two are suddenly looking much better after their recent victory. “Remember what you do in December,” Wannstedt said. “That win (over Houston) could be very significant for a lot of reasons and a lot of people.”

Namely, he says, for the former second-overall pick and the guy who chose him. “Mitch Trubisky plays good, that’s a positive for Ryan Pace,” Wannstedt pointed out.

There’s a lot to figure out for Bears chairman George McCaskey, and the team’s next three games could very well go a long way in determining the future of the franchise. for years to come.

