David Montgomery Sends Strong Message on Future With Bears

David Montgomery doesn’t know if the road will lead him back to Chicago for the 2023 season, but the fourth-year running back is holding out hope that Sunday’s finale against the Minnesota Vikings won’t be his last as a Bear.

Montgomery — who is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March — admitted the Bears’ season-ending loss to the Vikings in Week 18 was more emotional than previous games given the “uncertainty” about his NFL future, but he was also clear that he has enjoyed his four years in Chicago and is hoping he will continue to play for the Bears beyond the 2022 season.

“It’s always emotional toward the end of the year, but this one’s just a little bit more emotional just because of the uncertainty that’s next,” Montgomery said in the postgame, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. “I love being here. I feel like I’ve done everything that I could and we just go see what’s next, but I appreciate all the Bears fans and everybody who supported me. Hopefully I’m still here but, yeah, it’s definitely emotional.”

Montgomery has been the Bears’ starting running back for the past four seasons and has run for at least 800 yards in each of them, but he is about to become a free agent for the first time in his career and has no guarantees the new regime in Chicago will want to offer him a new contract for 2023. He is also coming off a year in which he hit career-low marks in rushing yards (801) and touchdowns (five) and finished as only the team’s second-leading rusher beyond quarterback Justin Fields (1,143).

Unless an extension is signed ahead of time, Montgomery is scheduled to become a free agent when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

Montgomery Feels He’s Been ‘A Hell of a Player’ for Bears

Montgomery might have reached career-low numbers in certain areas as a rusher during the 2022 season, but the new regime might still consider bringing him back given his complete body of work over his four seasons with the Bears.

A former 2019 third-round pick, Montgomery has been largely consistent and available throughout his 60 career games for the Bears. Despite changing landscapes with the Bears offense over the past few years, he has managed to make 800 rushing yards his floor and gradually gotten better as a receiver with a career-best 85% catch percentage during the 2022 season (34 receptions on 40 targets). According to Pro Football Focus, he was also more reliable as a blocker — and trusted to block more often — than his counterpart, Khalil Herbert, during the 2022 season.

“I definitely think I could’ve done better in areas, but I was pretty consistent every year,” Montgomery said, via The Athletic. “I felt like I’ve been a hell of a player, but I know that I’m just touching the surface of what I can be and what I’m capable of. It gives me more motivation and excitement going into the offseason knowing that I can get better and I will.”

How Much Would it Cost Bears to Retain Montgomery?

There is no doubt the Bears have the means to bring back Montgomery if they choose. According to Over the Cap, the Bears are projected to have about $118 million in cap space for the 2023 season, while Spotrac’s calculated market value projects that Montgomery will earn about $7.2 million per year on his second NFL contract — which would put in him in same earnings range of James Connor and Leonard Fournette.

That said, Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t exactly tipped his hand at whether he believes extending Montgomery is a necessity for the 2023 season. There are several other roster spots — receiving, linebacker, offensive and defensive line — that have more pressing needs in terms of talent acquisition. The Bears also have a strong candidate to become their next lead back with Herbert, who finished with just 70 fewer rushing yards than Montgomery in 2022 despite playing in three fewer games and is locked on a low-cost rookie deal for the next two seasons.

Even if Montgomery wants to return to Chicago on a reasonable deal, there is no guarantee Poles will want to invest the money. It does help that Montgomery has a rapport with Fields and was one of the driving forces behind the Bears leading the NFL in rushing yards during the 2022 season, but it all depends on his philosophy about making significant investments at the running back position.