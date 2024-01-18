Wide Receiver DJ Moore Makes Strong Statement on Bears Future

Wide receiver DJ Moore hasn’t been shy about quarterback Justin Fields‘ future with the Chicago Bears, so it’s no surprise he’s already speaking out about his own.

The Bears acquired Moore from the Carolina Panthers in a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Moore has been more than a home run since arriving in Chicago, he’s been a grand slam — hauling in career-highs in catches (96), receiving yards (1,364) and touchdowns (8), per Pro Football Reference. And his best may still be yet to come.

Despite only being a member of the team for one year, Moore has earned the right to vocalize his thoughts and vision for the future. On Wednesday, January 17, he did exactly that when he told ESPN’s Courtney Cronin he can see himself retiring as a member of the Chicago Bears.

“I would like to do at least five years here and then, shoot, maybe retire here. That’s always the goal,” Moore said. “I thought I was going to be in Carolina forever. I was there for five years, and I don’t want to be here shorter than that. I’m looking forward to that.”

DJ Moore on Good Contract for Bears Coming off Career Year

Moore will be with the Bears for at least two more years, barring some major and unforeseen development.

Chicago traded for the three years and $62 million on Moore’s contract ahead of the 2023 campaign. Thus, the 26-year-old wideout with play the next two seasons in the Windy City unless the team decides to trade him.

His salary cap hits are also $16.05 million in 2024 and 2025, meaning his cost on the books is roughly $4.5 million less than his annual average earnings over the life of the deal — a favorable structure for a team with more than $50 million in 2024 cap room to burn as of Wednesday.

DJ Moore Wants Bears to Retain QB Justin Fields, Trade No. 1 Draft Pick

In summary, dealing Moore now would be nearly unthinkable. An argument can easily be made that he is the most talented and explosive player on the team’s offense, and any argument to the contrary reads like straw grasping by someone with an agenda.

He is positioned to be the team’s best wide receiver for years to come, which should be true whether Fields remains the QB or general manager Ryan Poles decides to draft a top prospect with the No. 1 overall pick.

For Moore’s part, he has spoken up multiple times in favor of Fields remaining in Chicago and urged the front office to move off the top draft selection for the second year in a row.

“I [brought] him up, of course,” Moore said on January 8 in regards to speaking on Fields’ behalf during his exit interview with the team, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic. “He’s the quarterback of the Chicago Bears until otherwise, and I don’t think that’s changing anytime soon. We’ll see.”

Two days later, on the January 10 edition of the St. Brown Bros. Podcast, Moore offered the front office some advice on the upcoming draft.

“I think we should trade back,” Moore said.

“It worked out the first time,” Bears wideout and Fields’ teammate Equanimeous St. Brown replied.