DJ Moore Makes Last-Ditch Effort to Convince Bears to Keep Justin Fields

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields has found a great many advocates both inside and outside the locker room as rumors of his imminent departure from the Windy City continue to swirl, though perhaps none as big or as boisterous as wide receiver DJ Moore.

Moore has spoken publicly in favor of the Bears holding onto Fields several times in recent months, saying that the franchise should trade the No. 1 pick in the draft for the second consecutive season rather than deal its starting quarterback of the past three years. On Thursday, February 8, Moore did so again as multiple reports over the last week point strongly to Chicago placing Fields on the trade block.

“I’ve been a big advocate for Justin, I’ve seen his growth,” Moore said on Radio Row at the Super Bowl, per Victoria Hernandez of USA Today. “I’ve seen what he can do on the field and off the field. Definitely on the field — his growth is amazing.”

DJ Moore Not Demanding Anything of Bears Regarding Justin Fields, NFL Draft

Moore has been unequivocal in his support for Fields, but he isn’t blazing a war path all the way through the organization to general manger Ryan Poles‘ office door in the name of the franchise betting its future on the current starting quarterback.

“I advocated for [Fields], and to see it come through would be amazing. But if it doesn’t, I’ll still be happy,” Moore said Thursday, per Jason Lieser of the Sun-Times. “I don’t get paid to make that decision. I just go out there and make as many plays as I can for the quarterback that’s back there, as I’ve shown this year. But it’d be nice to see Justin stay.”

The wide receiver added that he expects success will be attainable in Chicago next season even if the Bears deal Fields and draft a quarterback at No. 1. The favorite in that regard is Caleb Williams of USC, though Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels of LSU and Drake Maye of North Carolina will both have their say before draft day arrives at April’s end.

“Having a rookie come in would be the same as me coming in with Justin this year,” Moore told Lieser. “I would just have to hone in and be on the same page with him as fast as possible and just go from there. We’ll have to have a lot of communication.”

DJ Moore Produced Career Year With Bears in 2023

Regardless of who lines up under center for Chicago in Week 1, Moore will enjoy the ride, just as he did last season when he produced career highs across the board with 96 catches for 1,364 yards and 8 TDs, per Pro Football Reference.

“I’m just riding everything as it goes on social media, just like everybody else,” Moore said Thursday, per Hernandez. “I don’t ask too many questions [because] I don’t want to be on nobody’s bad side. So I just stick around and just watch it unfold.”

Following Sunday’s Super Bowl, the focus of the league and its sprawling fanbase will turn exclusively to extension talk, the official opening of free agency on March 13 and the NFL draft set to kickoff on Thursday, April 25.