DJ Moore Sends Message to Bears Fans After Huge Win vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears knew they were trading for a potential No. 1 wide receiver when they landed DJ Moore in March, but his accomplishments since have blown past all expectations.

Moore is on pace for the first Pro-Bowl season of his career with 76 catches for 1,071 yards and 7 touchdowns with four games left to play. Those totals include the 6 catches for 68 yards and a score that Moore put up in Chicago’s 28-13 drubbing of the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10.

Following the victory, which moved the Bears to 5-8 on the year, Moore took to social media and sent a message to the fans. The team later posted the wideout’s video to X.

“Hey, this DJ Moore here,” Moore said. “We got that dub. Back here at Solider Field. We gonna keep this going. Hey, we love ya’ll.”

Chicago Bears Trending Up with 3 Wins Over Last 4 Games

The Bears began the year with a four-game losing streak, dropping five of their first six contests. Since then, however, Chicago has a winning record and has been handling its business inside the NFC North Division.

The Lions staged a fourth-quarter comeback to break the Bears’ hearts two weeks ago in Detroit, handing Chicago its only loss of the last month. The Bears avenged that defeat Sunday after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in late November.

Speculation continues to swirl around the futures of head coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields, as Chicago is still just 8-22 in the Eberflus era and the Bears are likely to land the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That pick will be conveyed from the Carolina Panthers (1-12) via the same trade that brought Moore to Chicago.

However, the turnaround the Bears have orchestrated over the past month may ultimately change the fortunes of the team’s coach and QB.

This game may have saved Matt Eberflus’ job as the #Bears head coach. Huge NFC North win at home against a playoff team you blew a lead to earlier in the year. This is a statement win. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 10, 2023

“This game may have saved Matt Eberflus’ job as the #Bears head coach,” Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron wrote. “Huge NFC North win at home against a playoff team you blew a lead to earlier in the year. This is a statement win.”

Justin Fields Produced Gritty Performance in Win Over Lions

Even if the Bears had lost Sunday, Fields still would have left the field having made a statement with his play.

The QB struggled in the Monday Night Football win over Minnesota, leading the Bears to a 12-10 victory — their first in 30 years without scoring a touchdown of any kind. Following the bye week, Fields finished the game against the Lions having completed 19-of-33 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball 12 times for a team-leading 58 rushing yards and a score.

Chicago has the chance to play spoiler against another playoff hopeful when the team heads to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns (8-5) on December 17. The Bears also play the Atlanta Falcons at home and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the final two games of the season, both of which are contending for playoff spots in the NFC.