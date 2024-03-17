Bears WR DJ Moore Has Blunt, 3-Word Response to Justin Fields Trade

The Chicago Bears finally made the trade analysts and insiders have said they’d be making for months now when they sent quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chicago shipped the fourth-year QB to Pittsburgh in exchange for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51% of the Steelers’ offensive snaps next season.

When news of the trade broke, Bears wide receiver DJ Moore had a short yet pointed response: “Business is business,” Moore wrote on X.

Moore and Fields formed a solid on-field connection in their lone season playing together. The wideout finished with career highs in catches (96), yards (1,364) and touchdowns (8) with Fields under center last season. Moore is correct, though. The NFL is above all else a business, and Fields’ future now resides in Pittsburgh.

DJ Moore Wasn’t the Only Bears Player Who Reacted to Justin Fields Trade

Bears guard Teven Jenkins shared the following after news of the trade broke:

Bears safety Jaquan Brisker didn’t take the news well, posting: “Don’t talk to me,” on X.

Running back Khalil Herbert simply chose an emoji:

Fans and analysts also weighed in, of course, but many were divided about what they believe Fields’ future holds.

“Fields will be a backup next year and a free agent in 2025. His path to starting again is not an easy one,” Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog wrote on X.

“Justin Fields will replace Russell Wilson as the starter by week 3,” USA Today’s Mike Freeman predicted.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles also responded to the trade. “We have engaged in multiple trade conversations in recent weeks and believe trading Justin at this time to Pittsburgh is what is best for both Justin and the Bears,” Poles said in a statement released by the team’s official website.

“Today we spoke to Justin to inform him of the trade and the rationale behind it for us as a club. We want to thank him for his tireless dedication, leadership and all he poured into our franchise and community the last three years and wish him the best towards a long and successful NFL career.”

For his part, Fields also sent a heartfelt thank you to his former teammates, as well as the team’s fans.

It’s Now Countdown to Caleb Williams for the Chicago Bears

With the Fields trade now official, Poles made his plans for the team’s future clear: former USC quarterback Caleb Williams is coming to Chicago.

The Bears are in an incredibly unique situation. After finishing with a 7-10 mark last season (a four-win improvement over their 3-14 record in 2022), the Bears also hold the first overall pick due to a trade with the Carolina Panthers last season.

That was the same trade that brought Moore to the Windy City, and barring a miracle, it’s going to be the same trade that brings Williams to Chicago.