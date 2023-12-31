D’Onta Foreman Fires Off Cryptic Message as Bears Rule RB Inactive

Chicago Bears running back D’Onta Foreman appears to be frustrated with the team’s decision to make him a healthy scratch against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17, taking to social media to declare there “ain’t no love in this s***.”

The Bears listed Foreman as one of their inactive players for Week 17’s game about 90 minutes before kickoff, but the running back tipped off his game-day status the night before when he fired off a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) that aired his frustration.

“Ain’t no love in this s***,” Foreman wrote. “You gotta know that!”

Foreman has now returned to the No. 4 spot on the Bears’ running back depth chart. Chicago has been content to let Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson lead the way as their primary duo. Meanwhile, Travis Homer has slotted in as their third running back, mostly because he plays special teams (and Foreman does not).

Foreman has 109 carries for 425 yards and four touchdowns over nine games in 2023. He also caught 11 of his 16 targets in the passing game for 77 yards and another score.

Has D’Onta Foreman Played Final Snaps as Bear?

Foreman is no stranger to being a healthy scratch for the Bears. After he rushed five times for 16 yards in the season opener, he did not play for the next four games with Chicago opting to leave him inactive in favor of Herbert, Johnson and Homer. Once injuries struck, though, Foreman began to see meaningful snaps.

During his six-game stretch as a starter, Foreman averaged 4.2 yards on 87 carries and rushed for four touchdowns, adding a fifth score through the air on a 5-yard reception. He suffered an ankle/shin injury toward the end of Week 11’s loss to the Detroit Lions and missed the following game, though. At that point, the Bears circled back to Herbert and Johnson as their main two-man rotation and, for the most part, never looked back.

Of course, it didn’t help Foreman’s case that he rushed six times for minus six yards in Week 15’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. The Bears scratched him from their next game after that performance and have now left him on the bench in back-to-back games, suggesting he could remain there in next week’s season finale against Green Bay.

Given his pending free agency in 2024, Foreman may have played his final snaps in a Bears uniform. Chicago would need to sign him to a new contract to bring him back next season, and his usage suggests they will not have any interest in re-signing him.

Will Bears Add More RB Talent in 2024 Offseason?

The Bears’ backfield is unlikely to include Foreman in 2024, but otherwise, it might not look much different if the Bears are happy with their current options. Herbert will be entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, while Johnson will only be coming into the second. Homer also signed a two-year deal in the 2023 offseason.

The mystery is: Will the Bears go out and sign an affordable veteran as they did with Foreman in 2023 to protect against injuries down the line? Or will they instead draft another rookie or sign a lesser-known talent to fight for a roster spot in training camp?

Justin Fields’ future could play into the equation. His rushing ability supplies the offense with an extra element that limits the need for more than two running backs in the rotation. If the Bears move on from Fields, though, it could change the dynamic if they do not add a new quarterback who possesses a similar level of mobility.