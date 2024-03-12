Bears Lose Starting Defender to $30.1 Million Contract: Report

One former Bears starter has found a new home. After spending the last two seasons in Chicago, veteran defensive tackle Justin Jones is signing with the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, the deal is for three years and $30.1 million, with $19.75 million guaranteed. That’s far more than the two-year, $12 million deal he inked with the Bears during the 2022 offseason.

Jones, 27, was durable over his two seasons in the Windy City, starting all 17 games both years. He led the team in tackles-for-loss both years, as well, finishing with 12 TFLs in 2022 and 10 in 2023.

Cardinals’ Nabbing Justin Jones Leaves Bears With Big Hole in Middle of Defense

According to Pro Football Reference’s stats, Jones finished his 2023 campaign with 49 total tackles (10 for loss), 17 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and a career-high 4.5 sacks.

Pro Football Focus’s stats for him were a bit different, marking him at 36 total tackles, 5.0 sacks, 18 hurries, 13 quarterback hits and three passes defensed last season.

With Jones now out of the picture, the Bears will be needing to address the defensive tackle position, stat.

“You can never have enough pass rushers and never enough corners, so we’re gonna just keep bringing them in,” head coach Matt Eberflus said in January at the team’s season-ending press conference. “If we have something there available to us — we love the players currently on our roster for sure. They’ve done a really good job. The D-line really played well this year, for sure. We’re always looking to enhance that.”