Bears Add Pro Bowl Punt Returner to Active Roster: Report

The Chicago Bears will likely be moving on from veteran Ted Ginn Jr. as their punt returner. The Bears elevated wide receiver and punt return specialist Dwayne Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 8 contest against the New Orleans Saints. The team announced the move Saturday afternoon via their official Twitter account.

We have activated WR Dwayne Harris from the practice squad to the active roster. @Hyundai | #DaBears — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 31, 2020

The Bears signed Harris to the practice squad last week, which was an early indication they’d be moving on from Ginn, who has come under fire recently for his failure to haul in many of the punts that come his way. If Harris does well, he’ll likely be their primary punt returner moving forward.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears ST Coach Chris Tabor Had High Praise for Harris This Week

Just this week, Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor doubled down on his faith in Ginn as the team’s returner. “I have faith in Ted Ginn,” Tabor said. Tabor also spoke highly of Harris this week, noting his skills on defensive special teams have also been solid over the years.

“If you just know his history, (he) has been a good player in this league, and he’s a tough, physical player that can do a lot of different things besides return,” Tabor said about Harris. “He covers and all those things. I’m glad he’s been added to our practice squad and makes everybody better.” Now, he’s been elevated to the active roster. We’ll see if he can make an impact right away.

READ NEXT: Bears Reveal Status of WR Allen Robinson, Other Key Players, Before Saints Game