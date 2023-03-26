Bears Trade Proposal Swaps 2nd-Rounder For Star DT, Former Top-10 Pick

The Chicago Bears are expected to add help along the defensive line inside of the next month, though that help could end up coming from an unexpected place.

Star defensive tackle Ed Oliver of the Buffalo Bills is potentially available via the trade market as a way for the Bills to clear salary cap space and pursue more talent around franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

The 25-year-old lineman will play on the final season of his rookie deal in 2023 at the bargain price of $10.75 million after Buffalo picked up its fifth-year team option on the former No. 9 overall pick (2019). Given his age and productivity level, Oliver figures to command an immediate contract extension with any franchise to which he is traded. Beyond that, his trade price is likely to begin with a second-round draft selection and work up from there.

The Bears acquired the 53rd pick in this year’s draft from the Baltimore Ravens and the No. 61 overall selection from the Carolina Panthers in previous trades. Chicago can use one of those picks as the centerpiece of negotiations for Oliver but may be forced to throw in a Day 3 selection, either this year or in 2024, to close the deal.

Oliver Spurs Trade Rumors, Links to Bears on Social Media

Oliver has been active on Instagram in recent days, fueling speculation that he will be traded and that the Bears are either the likely destination, or at least his personal preference.

On March 22, Oliver posted photos of himself sacking Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins with varying emojis, captions and musical overlays.

Bears Twitter exploded with engagement, both with the post and about its meaning, after which Oliver added a photo of himself sacking Justin Fields to the ongoing Instagram story.

Over the course of his four year NFL career, Oliver has recorded 151 combined tackles, including 30 tackles for loss, 62 quarterback pressures, 42 quarterback hits, 14.5 sacks, 11 passes defensed and four forced fumbles, per Pro Football Reference.

Pro Football Focus ranked Oliver the 43rd best interior defender in the league last season out of 127 players who qualified at the position with an overall grade of 67.5, as well as a run defense grade of 65.0 and a pass rush grade of 64.1.

Jalen Carter Could Fall to Bears With 9th Pick in NFL Draft

If the Bears can’t lock Oliver in via a trade, or if the team decides the price for his services is simply too high, there is always the draft.

Chicago picks at No. 9 in the first round, No. 53 and No. 61 in the second round as noted above, and No. 64 in round three. If everything shakes out based purely on where prospects should be drafted via their talent level and individual team needs, the Bears are likely to go with an offensive tackle in the first round.

However, there is a chance that Jalen Carter could fall to Chicago with the 9th pick due to off-field concerns and weight issues that have dogged the defensive tackle since he won the second of back-to-back National Titles with the Georgia Bulldogs in January.

Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports made the case for Bears selection of Carter at No. 9 in Shapiro’s newest mock draft published on Sunday, March 26.