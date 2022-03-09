Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s Likely Landing Spot Revealed: Report

According to recent reports, former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Mitch Trubisky is going to be pursued by the New York Giants.

First, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports tweeted the following on March 8:

“Spoke to a team in the thick of it for a competitive backup QB in free agency, and they have a strong belief that Mitchell Trubisky is going to end up with the New York Giants and competing with Daniel Jones for the starting job.”

Then, on March 9, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the Giants are “expected to make a run” at the former second overall pick.

“If Trubisky were to sign with the Giants, it would be with the intention of pushing incumbent Daniel Jones, a fellow top-10 draft pick who still has the support of the team’s brass despite three rocky seasons,” Raanan noted. “The idea would appear to be to let the best quarterback throughout the spring and summer win.”

Trubisky Recently Praised Giants Coach Brian Daboll

In his March 9 podcast, NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke with Trubisky, who is expected to be a hot commodity on the free agent market this offseason. Trubisky is coming off a lone season as a backup for the Buffalo Bills, and his relationship for Bills ex-offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who was hired as the new Giants head coach after Joe Judge was fired. could come into play in a big way when free agency kicks off on March 16.

When Schefter asked Trubisky what came to mind when he thought of the Giants, his response was quite telling: “I think of Coach Daboll right away because of my connection with him in Buffalo. I’m excited to see what he does in New York,” Trubisky said.

“I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he’s going to do a great job with that offense,” Trubisky added. “He’s a great leader of men. He’s just real and authentic with all the guys, and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

What Kind of Contract Could Mitch Land?

According to Raanan and other NFL insiders, the 27-year-old signal-caller is set to make $10 million or more per year.

“New York would have to be creative with the contract to land Trubisky, given its financial situation,” Raanan wrote. “Multiple league sources have indicated they expect Trubisky to get a deal this offseason that should max out with incentives at $10 million per season or more. The Giants are currently still over the salary cap as they look to make some moves before the start of free agency next week.”

Considering the Bears paid veteran QB Andy Dalton $10 million for a season in which he started six games and threw eight touchdowns and nine interceptions, Trubisky getting $10 million on an incentives-laden deal seems reasonable.

“Trubisky fits the mold of what they’re looking for in an additional quarterback,” Raanan added. “He’s a veteran with mobility and some success. One league source indicated the new regime of Daboll and (GM Joe) Schoen was looking for a mobile quarterback to complement the athletic Jones.”

Trubisky is certainly mobile. He has 1,081 rushing yards and nine scores over his career, in addition to a career 64.1 completion percentage. In his three years as the Giants starter, Jones has 1,000 yards rushing and five TDs on the ground, while completing 62.8% of his passes.

If Trubisky does end up in New York — and all indications are pointing that direction, with Carson Wentz going to Washington and Russell Wilson winding up in Denver — it looks like an intriguing QB battle may be in store in the Big Apple.

