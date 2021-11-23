Bears Fans Cross the Line at Matt Nagy’s Son’s Football Game: WATCH

Chicago Bear coach Matt Nagy may be the most unpopular man in the Windy City right now, but some fans of the team are taking their dislike for the Bears head coach too far.

Nagy was in attendance at his son’s Class 6A state semifinal football game on November 20 and was subject to rude chants from fans there. One Twitter user shared a video from the Lake Forest-Cary-Grove game in which fans can be heard chanting “Fire Nagy” in the stands. Nagy’s son plays for Lake Forest, and fans of Cary-Grove were allegedly the ones doing the chanting.

Pulled this from NFHS. Was late in 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/RRQHDV4gOf — Matt Allen (@MattyJamesAllen) November 22, 2021

Nagy has been beyond polarizing, and fans certainly have the right to boo or guffaw or express themselves in innumerable ways where he’s concerned. But to bring that vitriol to his son’s high school football game when he was there to support his kid is crossing the line.

‘Fire Nagy’ Chants Also Broke Out at Bulls Game

During the Chicago Bulls home game against the Indiana Pacers on November 22, fans in attendance at the United Center also took the time to let Nagy know they wanted him gone:

"Fire Nagy' chants at the UC pic.twitter.com/KFGKP7tyAa — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) November 23, 2021

Booing and chanting at professional sports venues is part of the job, and Nagy seems to know this. For his part, Nagy spoke to the media after his son’s game and didn’t mention the incident.

The Bears coach was also asked about the chants demanding his firing at Soldier Field when the Bears lost their fifth straight to the Baltimore Ravens, and he said this:

“I just understand that in the end we all care a lot and we’re all in this thing and of course we want to do everything we can to win. That’s our job to do that and I think everyone is competitive and wants to see the Bears win and that’s exactly what we want.”

Reports of Dissension Amongst Bears Players Have Emerged

NFL and NBA insider Jordan Schultz revealed on November 22 that an “overwhelming” number of Bears players want Nagy fired, as well.

Bears corner Jaylon Johnson was blunt when asked about whether anyone gave the team a motivational speech Sunday after their fifth loss in a row. “There’s nothing to keep coming in here and talking about, and having all these rah-rah speeches,” Johnson said.

Linebacker Alec Ogletree said this when he was asked about the “Fire Nagy” chants that traveled through Soldier Field Sunday:

“I mean, fans had to have an opinion about a game and how things go. You hate to go out there and lose a game. It sucks for the guys that are in the locker room. You know, I see them on a daily basis. I know the work that they put in, coaches included. We don’t go out there to lose a game or mess up a game. And we want to give the fans something to cheer about. … We appreciate them showing up and cheering us on. We know it sucks for them too but it definitely sucks being in the shoes and playing and actually living it.”

When fans take it too far, as they did at Nagy’s son’s game, it’s no picnic for the family members involved, either.

