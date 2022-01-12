Chicago Bears Head Coach Candidate Tracker

The Matt Nagy Era is over in Chicago, and the Bears are already showing interest in multiple potential head coaching candidates.

After parting ways with Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on January 10, the Bears are now tasked with finding a head coach who will be responsible for the development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields.

It’s early in the search, but Chicago has assembled and intriguing and diverse swath of candidates with expertise on both sides of the ball represented. Here’s a running list of contenders Chicago has requested interviews with, complete with the coaching resumé for each.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Doug Pederson, ex-Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach

(Source)

Resumé:

Calvary Baptist Academy (2005–2008) — Head coach

Philadelphia Eagles (2009–2010) — Offensive quality control

Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2012) — Quarterbacks coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2013–2015) — Offensive coordinator

Philadelphia Eagles (2016–2020) — Head coach

Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

Arizona Cardinals (2017–2018) — Quarterbacks coach

Arizona Cardinals (2018) — Interim offensive coordinator

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–present) — Offensive coordinator

Todd Bowles, Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

Morehouse College (1997) — Defensive coordinator & secondary coach

Grambling State (1998–1999) — Defensive coordinator & secondary coach

New York Jets (2000) — Secondary coach

Cleveland Browns (2001–2003) — Secondary–nickel package coach

Cleveland Browns (2004) — Secondary coach

Dallas Cowboys (2005–2007) — Secondary coach

Miami Dolphins (2008–2011) — Assistant head coach & secondary coach

Miami Dolphins (2011) — Interim head coach & secondary coach

Philadelphia Eagles (2012) — Secondary coach

Philadelphia Eagles (2012) — Interim defensive coordinator & secondary coach

Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014) — Defensive coordinator

New York Jets (2015–2018) — Head coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–present) — Defensive coordinator

Dan Quinn, Current Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

William & Mary (1994) — Defensive line coach

VMI (1995) — Defensive line coach

Hofstra (1996–1999) — Defensive line coach

Hofstra (2000) — Defensive coordinator & defensive line coach

San Francisco 49ers (2001–2002) — Defensive quality control coach

San Francisco 49ers (2003–2004) — Defensive line coach

Miami Dolphins (2005–2006) — Defensive line coach

New York Jets (2007–2008) — Defensive line coach

Seattle Seahawks (2009–2010) — Assistant head coach & defensive line coach

Florida (2011–2012) — Defensive coordinator & defensive line coach

Seattle Seahawks (2013–2014) — Defensive coordinator

Atlanta Falcons (2015–2020) — Head coach

Dallas Cowboys (2021–present) — Defensive coordinator

Brian Daboll, Current Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

William & Mary (1997) – Volunteer assistant

Michigan State (1998–1999) — Graduate assistant

New England Patriots (2000–2001) — Defensive assistant

New England Patriots (2002–2006) — Wide receivers coach

New York Jets (2007–2008) — Quarterbacks coach

Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Offensive coordinator

Miami Dolphins (2011) — Offensive coordinator

Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Offensive coordinator

New England Patriots (2013–2016) — Tight ends coach

Alabama Crimson Tide (2017) — Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

Buffalo Bills (2018–present) — Offensive coordinator

Leslie Frazier, Current Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

Trinity International University (1988–1996) — Head coach

University of Illinois (1997–1998) — Defensive backs coach

Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2002) — Defensive backs coach

Cincinnati Bengals (2003–2004) — Defensive coordinator

Indianapolis Colts (2005) — Defensive assistant

Indianapolis Colts (2006) — Assistant head coach & defensive backs coach

Minnesota Vikings (2008–2010) — Assistant head coach

Minnesota Vikings Interim head coach (2010)

Minnesota Vikings Head coach (2011–2013)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014–2015) — Defensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens (2016) — Secondary coach

Buffalo Bills (2017–present) — Assistant head coach & defensive coordinator

Brian Flores, Ex-Miami Dolphins Head Coach

(Source)

Resumé:

Boston College (2003) — Graduate assistant

New England Patriots (2008–2009) — Special teams assistant

New England Patriots (2010) — Assistant offense & special teams coach

New England Patriots (2011) — Defensive assistant

New England Patriots (2012–2015) — Safeties coach

New England Patriots (2016–2018) — Linebackers coach

Miami Dolphins (2019–2021) — Head coach

As an executive:

New England Patriots (2004–2005) — Scouting assistant

New England Patriots (2006–2007) — Pro scout

Matt Eberflus, Current Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

Toledo (1992) — Student assistant coach

Toledo (1993) — Graduate assistant

Toledo (1994–1995) — Recruiting coordinator & Outside linebackers coach

Toledo (1996–1998) — Outside linebackers coach

Toledo (1999–2000) — Defensive backs coach

Missouri (2001–2008) — Defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Linebackers coach

Dallas Cowboys (2011–2015) — Linebackers coach

Dallas Cowboys (2016–2017) — Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator

Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) — Defensive coordinator

Nathaniel Hackett, Current Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator

(Source)

Resumé:

UC Davis (2003), Assistant linebackers coach

Stanford (2003-2004), Offensive/defensive assistant to the coordinators

Stanford (2005), Specialists/recruiting coordinator

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006–2007), Offensive quality control

Buffalo Bills (2008–2009), Offensive quality control

Syracuse (2010), Passing game coordinator/Quarterbacks/tight ends coach

Syracuse (2011–2012), Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks/tight ends coach

Buffalo Bills (2013–2014), Offensive coordinator

Jacksonville Jaguars (2015–2016), Quarterbacks coach

Jacksonville Jaguars (2016–2018), Offensive coordinator

Green Bay Packers (2019–present), Offensive coordinator

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Key Bears Defender Has Strong Words About Future With Team