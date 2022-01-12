Chicago Bears Head Coach Candidate Tracker

The Matt Nagy Era is over in Chicago, and the Bears are already showing interest in multiple potential head coaching candidates.
After parting ways with Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on January 10, the Bears are now tasked with finding a head coach who will be responsible for the development of franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
It’s early in the search, but Chicago has assembled and intriguing and diverse swath of candidates with expertise on both sides of the ball represented. Here’s a running list of contenders Chicago has requested interviews with, complete with the coaching resumé for each.
Doug Pederson, ex-Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach
Resumé:
- Calvary Baptist Academy (2005–2008) — Head coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (2009–2010) — Offensive quality control
- Philadelphia Eagles (2011–2012) — Quarterbacks coach
- Kansas City Chiefs (2013–2015) — Offensive coordinator
- Philadelphia Eagles (2016–2020) — Head coach
Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator
Resumé:
-
Arizona Cardinals (2017–2018) — Quarterbacks coach
-
Arizona Cardinals (2018) — Interim offensive coordinator
-
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–present) — Offensive coordinator
Todd Bowles, Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator
Resumé:
- Morehouse College (1997) — Defensive coordinator & secondary coach
- Grambling State (1998–1999) — Defensive coordinator & secondary coach
- New York Jets (2000) — Secondary coach
- Cleveland Browns (2001–2003) — Secondary–nickel package coach
- Cleveland Browns (2004) — Secondary coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2005–2007) — Secondary coach
- Miami Dolphins (2008–2011) — Assistant head coach & secondary coach
- Miami Dolphins (2011) — Interim head coach & secondary coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (2012) — Secondary coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (2012) — Interim defensive coordinator & secondary coach
- Arizona Cardinals (2013–2014) — Defensive coordinator
- New York Jets (2015–2018) — Head coach
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2019–present) — Defensive coordinator
Dan Quinn, Current Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator
Resumé:
-
William & Mary (1994) — Defensive line coach
-
VMI (1995) — Defensive line coach
-
Hofstra (1996–1999) — Defensive line coach
-
Hofstra (2000) — Defensive coordinator & defensive line coach
-
San Francisco 49ers (2001–2002) — Defensive quality control coach
-
San Francisco 49ers (2003–2004) — Defensive line coach
-
Miami Dolphins (2005–2006) — Defensive line coach
-
New York Jets (2007–2008) — Defensive line coach
-
Seattle Seahawks (2009–2010) — Assistant head coach & defensive line coach
-
Florida (2011–2012) — Defensive coordinator & defensive line coach
-
Seattle Seahawks (2013–2014) — Defensive coordinator
-
Atlanta Falcons (2015–2020) — Head coach
-
Dallas Cowboys (2021–present) — Defensive coordinator
Brian Daboll, Current Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator
Resumé:
- William & Mary (1997) – Volunteer assistant
- Michigan State (1998–1999) — Graduate assistant
- New England Patriots (2000–2001) — Defensive assistant
- New England Patriots (2002–2006) — Wide receivers coach
- New York Jets (2007–2008) — Quarterbacks coach
- Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Offensive coordinator
- Miami Dolphins (2011) — Offensive coordinator
- Kansas City Chiefs (2012) — Offensive coordinator
- New England Patriots (2013–2016) — Tight ends coach
- Alabama Crimson Tide (2017) — Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
- Buffalo Bills (2018–present) — Offensive coordinator
Leslie Frazier, Current Buffalo Bills Defensive Coordinator
Resumé:
- Trinity International University (1988–1996) — Head coach
- University of Illinois (1997–1998) — Defensive backs coach
- Philadelphia Eagles (1999–2002) — Defensive backs coach
- Cincinnati Bengals (2003–2004) — Defensive coordinator
- Indianapolis Colts (2005) — Defensive assistant
- Indianapolis Colts (2006) — Assistant head coach & defensive backs coach
- Minnesota Vikings (2008–2010) — Assistant head coach
- Minnesota Vikings Interim head coach (2010)
- Minnesota Vikings Head coach (2011–2013)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2014–2015) — Defensive coordinator
- Baltimore Ravens (2016) — Secondary coach
- Buffalo Bills (2017–present) — Assistant head coach & defensive coordinator
Brian Flores, Ex-Miami Dolphins Head Coach
Resumé:
- Boston College (2003) — Graduate assistant
- New England Patriots (2008–2009) — Special teams assistant
- New England Patriots (2010) — Assistant offense & special teams coach
- New England Patriots (2011) — Defensive assistant
- New England Patriots (2012–2015) — Safeties coach
- New England Patriots (2016–2018) — Linebackers coach
- Miami Dolphins (2019–2021) — Head coach
As an executive:
- New England Patriots (2004–2005) — Scouting assistant
- New England Patriots (2006–2007) — Pro scout
Matt Eberflus, Current Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator
Resumé:
- Toledo (1992) — Student assistant coach
- Toledo (1993) — Graduate assistant
- Toledo (1994–1995) — Recruiting coordinator & Outside linebackers coach
- Toledo (1996–1998) — Outside linebackers coach
- Toledo (1999–2000) — Defensive backs coach
- Missouri (2001–2008) — Defensive coordinator
- Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Linebackers coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2011–2015) — Linebackers coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2016–2017) — Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator
- Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) — Defensive coordinator
Nathaniel Hackett, Current Green Bay Packers Offensive Coordinator
Resumé:
- UC Davis (2003), Assistant linebackers coach
- Stanford (2003-2004), Offensive/defensive assistant to the coordinators
- Stanford (2005), Specialists/recruiting coordinator
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006–2007), Offensive quality control
- Buffalo Bills (2008–2009), Offensive quality control
- Syracuse (2010), Passing game coordinator/Quarterbacks/tight ends coach
- Syracuse (2011–2012), Offensive coordinator/Quarterbacks/tight ends coach
- Buffalo Bills (2013–2014), Offensive coordinator
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2015–2016), Quarterbacks coach
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2016–2018), Offensive coordinator
- Green Bay Packers (2019–present), Offensive coordinator
