Bears Hire Next Head Coach, Already Have OC in Mind: Report

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been selected by new Bears GM Ryan Poles as Matt Nagy’s replacement, as first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Eberflus, who has led the Colts’ defense since 2018, will be a first-time head coach.
Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted shortly after the news of Eberflus’ hiring broke that there’s already a potential offensive coordinator candidate to keep an eye on: current Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.
The 51-year-old Eberflus has been coaching in some capacity since 1992, and he was Bears’ new GM Poles’ top choice, according to Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog. Hughes reported Bears chairman George McCaskey and former executive Bill Polian, who were both on the search committee, wanted ex-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, while team President and CEO Ted Phillips and the rest of the five-person search committee wanted Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
Poles made the first of many executive decisions. Time will tell whether it was the correct one.
ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!
Eberflus: A Look at His Background & Coaching History
Eberflus got his start coaching in the NFL in 2009, when he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent some time in the college ranks as a recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach before getting hired as Missouri’s defensive coordinator, a title he held from 2001-08.
Here’s a look at his complete coaching resumé:
- Toledo (1992) — Student assistant coach
- Toledo (1993) — Graduate assistant
- Toledo (1994–1995) — Recruiting coordinator & Outside linebackers coach
- Toledo (1996–1998) — Outside linebackers coach
- Toledo (1999–2000) — Defensive backs coach
- Missouri (2001–2008) — Defensive coordinator
- Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Linebackers coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2011–2015) — Linebackers coach
- Dallas Cowboys (2016–2017) — Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator
- Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) –Defensive coordinator
During his tenure leading Indy’s defense, Eberflus’s units have ranked 11th overall in total defense in 2018, 16th in 2019, 8th in 2020 and 16th in 2021. His units have been particularly strong against the run, finishing in the top 10 in each of his four seasons as defensive coordinator.
Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!
READ NEXT: Bears Veteran Identified as ‘Potential Cap Casualty’
[ JOIN US ] I get paid more than $120 to $850 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $ 85 360 from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on the accompanying site…
more details…….. http://Www.NETCash1.Com