Bears Hire Next Head Coach, Already Have OC in Mind: Report

The Chicago Bears have a new head coach. Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has been selected by new Bears GM Ryan Poles as Matt Nagy’s replacement, as first reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Former Colts’ defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

Eberflus, who has led the Colts’ defense since 2018, will be a first-time head coach.

Insider Ian Rapoport tweeted shortly after the news of Eberflus’ hiring broke that there’s already a potential offensive coordinator candidate to keep an eye on: current Philadelphia Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

With the #Bears having finalized their deal with Matt Eberflus, what’s next for Justin Fields is a big question. #Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo is a name to watch for new OC. https://t.co/6qpqk3yij7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2022

The 51-year-old Eberflus has been coaching in some capacity since 1992, and he was Bears’ new GM Poles’ top choice, according to Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog. Hughes reported Bears chairman George McCaskey and former executive Bill Polian, who were both on the search committee, wanted ex-Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, while team President and CEO Ted Phillips and the rest of the five-person search committee wanted Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Poles made the first of many executive decisions. Time will tell whether it was the correct one.

There were two distinct Coach camps in the lead up to Ryan Poles’ hiring. Polian/George wanted Caldwell. Ted & rest wanted Quinn. Poles went his own way. — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) January 27, 2022

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Eberflus: A Look at His Background & Coaching History

Eberflus got his start coaching in the NFL in 2009, when he served as linebackers coach for the Cleveland Browns. Before that, he spent some time in the college ranks as a recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach before getting hired as Missouri’s defensive coordinator, a title he held from 2001-08.

Here’s a look at his complete coaching resumé:

Toledo (1992) — Student assistant coach

Toledo (1993) — Graduate assistant

Toledo (1994–1995) — Recruiting coordinator & Outside linebackers coach

Toledo (1996–1998) — Outside linebackers coach

Toledo (1999–2000) — Defensive backs coach

Missouri (2001–2008) — Defensive coordinator

Cleveland Browns (2009–2010) — Linebackers coach

Dallas Cowboys (2011–2015) — Linebackers coach

Dallas Cowboys (2016–2017) — Linebackers coach & passing game coordinator

Indianapolis Colts (2018–present) –Defensive coordinator

During his tenure leading Indy’s defense, Eberflus’s units have ranked 11th overall in total defense in 2018, 16th in 2019, 8th in 2020 and 16th in 2021. His units have been particularly strong against the run, finishing in the top 10 in each of his four seasons as defensive coordinator.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Bears Veteran Identified as ‘Potential Cap Casualty’