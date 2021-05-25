Bears Interested in Play-Making Ex-Packers, Chiefs CB: Report

The Chicago Bears are exploring all options on the cornerback market. According to insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have shown interest in veteran free agent Bashaud Breeland.

“The Chicago Bears feel as if they’ve created competition to fill the void created by the departure of cornerback Kyle Fuller,” Biggs reported May 25. “But if the window shopping the team is doing becomes more serious, there could be another option. An NFL source said the Bears have expressed interest in free agent Bashaud Breeland, one of a small group of experienced cornerbacks remaining on the market.”

Breeland Would Be Solid Veteran Addition for Bears

The 29-year-old corner was selected in the fourth round by the Washington Football Team in the 2014 NFL Draft, and he spent his first four seasons with them before spending a lone season with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Breeland went on to win a Super Bowl in his first year with the Kansas City Chiefs the following season, leading the team in tackles while also intercepting opposing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the Chiefs’ win in the big game. He stayed on in Kansas City for the 2020 season, which was cut short due to a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse, along with a short stint on the injured reserve list.

In his two seasons in Kansas City, the veteran cornerback played in 27 games, starting 26. He recorded 86 total tackles, four interceptions, 17 pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive score. Over his seven seasons, Breeland has started 84 games (playing in 94 total), and he has played on both the right and left sides, so he would be an excellent addition to a cornerbacks room in need of veteran experience after the departure of Fuller. The likely spot on Chicago’s ‘D’ would be the right side, where he would compete for the starting spot with veteran Desmond Trufant.

Bears Have Said They’re Fine With Current Depth at CB

Second-year standout Jaylon Johnson and Trufant will be the team’s likely starters at corner, with Duke Shelley, Teez Tabor and Kindle Vildor among those competing behind them. The Bears have gone on record as saying they feel confident with their depth at the position despite the lack of proven names.

“I think where I’m at and where I think the staff is at, is we’re excited about developing some of these guys right now. We like the volume and the depth that we got there,” new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai said shortly after the draft.

“I mean, in this offseason right now where it’s voluntary, everybody is doing a good job of learning the defense. But as you guys know, we got to play football and so when we get out to practice, I think a lot of that stuff is going to resolve itself as we compete out on the practice field.”

Right now it’s only a rumor, but Biggs is a top Bears news-breaker, so there’s likely some weight behind the team’s reported interest in Breeland. We’ll see how serious they are soon enough.

