Bears Legend Enters the Mix for Defensive Coordinator

The Chicago Bears are adding former team legends to the mix in their search for a new defensive coordinator. As reported by Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears have brought in Hall of Fame linebacker Mike Singletary to interview for the DC role vacated by the recently-retired Chuck Pagano.

Singletary, of course, is best known for being a key member of the famed 1985 team, where he helped bring the city its first and only Super Bowl that year. The Hall of Fame linebacker played for the Bears from 1981-1992, and he was a 10-time Pro Bowler and an eight-time All-Pro.

Mike Singletary Coaching History: A Refresher

A standout as a player, Singletary won nearly every award there is to win. He was named the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1990, and he won Defensive Player of the Year twice (in 1985 and 1988) in addition to being a Super Bowl champion. As a coach, however, he hasn’t come near that level of success. He was 20-28 in his three seasons with the team.

Here’s a look at the legendary linebacker’s coaching resumé:

Baltimore Ravens (2003–2004)

Linebackers coach

Linebackers coach San Francisco 49ers (2005–2008)

Assistant head coach / linebackers coach

Assistant head coach / linebackers coach San Francisco 49ers (2008)

Interim head coach

Interim head coach San Francisco 49ers (2009–2010)

Head coach

Head coach Minnesota Vikings (2011–2013)

Special assistant to head coach / linebackers coach

Special assistant to head coach / linebackers coach Los Angeles Rams (2016)

Defensive assistant

Defensive assistant Trinity Christian Academy (TX) (2018–2019)

Head coach

Head coach Memphis Express (2019)

Head coach

Head coach TSL Generals (2020)

Defensive coordinator

Singletary’s Coaching Career Has Not Paralleled His Playing Career

Singletary threw his hat into the coaching ring in 2003, where he started out as a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He moved on to San Francisco shortly after that, working as an assistant head coach/linebackers coach for three seasons before being named head coach of the 49ers from 2009-2010.

Singletary hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2016, when he was a defensive assistant for the Rams. He had a brief stint with the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football in 2018-19 and he had two very unsuccessful seasons at Trinity Christian Academy, a Texas high school. He went 1-21 in his two years leading the team. His most recent coaching gig was as a DC for the TSL Generals of the Spring League in 2020.

