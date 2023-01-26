Bears Host Two QBs for Workouts, Including Former Packer

The Chicago Bears are taking a look at another one of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s quarterback projects from his time with the Green Bay Packers.

According to the NFL’s official transaction wire for January 25, the Bears hosted former Packers backup/practice-squad quarterback Jake Dolegala for a roster workout on Wednesday along with quarterback/receiver hybrid Kai Locksley.

Currently, Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian are the only two quarterbacks signed to Chicago’s 2023 offseason roster with Nathan Peterman and Tim Boyle — another one of Green Bay’s former backups — set to have their contracts expire in mid-March. They will almost certainly add at least one more to the room before training camp begins in late July either to challenge Siemian for the backup job or to serve as a practice-squad No. 3.

Dolegala spent a portion of the 2021 offseason with the Packers, contending with Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert for the No. 3 quarterback job. While he lost that competition before getting to see any meaningful reps, he did play extended preseason reps with the Cincinnati Bengals during his 2019 rookie season, completing 37 of 59 passes for 347 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The 6-foot-7, 242-pound quarterback has also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, spending a bit of time as their replacement starter.

Locksley Has Been Versatile Offensive Weapon in CFL

Unlike Dolegala, Locksley hasn’t always been married to the quarterback role. He played mostly quarterback at the collegiate level, but he was moved to wide receiver when he joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted rookie in 2021, catching five passes for 46 yards in his two preseason appearances. Then, after failing to make the 53-man roster, he moved on to the CFL and became more of a hybrid offensive weapon.

Over the course of his 16 games for the Edmonton Elks, Locksley completed five of his eight passes for 50 yards, but he also carried the ball 48 times for 117 yards and seven touchdowns, which tied him for the sixth-most scores in the league. He also caught 17 passes for 247 yards, using his 6-foot-4, 210-pound build to be a bruiser on offense.

While Locksley was officially listed as a quarterback for his workout with Chicago, it is possible the Bears are more interested in the non-passing skills he brings to the table.

Could Bears Invest Day 3 Pick in Young Backup QB?

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has already thrown his support behind Fields as their starting quarterback for the 2023 season and said he would have to be “absolutely blown away” to use their No. 1 overall pick on one of the top quarterback prospects in the class. Still, there is a chance one of the younger prospects in the class could appeal to him in the Day 3 rounds as a higher-ceiling replacement for Siemian.

One option that could make sense for the Bears is TCU’s Max Duggan. He powered the Horned Frogs into their first College Football Playoff appearance and helped them knock off Michigan to advance to the championship. He also finished second overall in Heisman Trophy voting behind the winner, USC’s Caleb Williams. Duggan wouldn’t be the most polished prospect, but he has a strong arm and comfortability throwing on the run as well as more untapped potential than the 31-year-old Siemian.