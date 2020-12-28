Bears Get Potentially Devastating Break Heading Into Playoff Push

The Chicago Bears have an extremely difficult test awaiting Week 17: Aaron Rodgers and the NFC’s No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers, who will be heading to Soldier Field with something to play for. The Bears also have something significant to play for: If they win, they’ll earn a playoff berth for the second time in two seasons. If they lose — which is the likeliest and most realistic outcome — they’ll need the Los Angeles Rams to beat the Arizona Cardinals.

While the Rams beating the Cardinals could absolutely still happen due to LA having one of the league’s best defenses, Sean McVay’s team just received a major blow that could also have huge implications for the Bears’ playoff hopes. Per NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Sports Illustrated’s Michael Silver, Rams quarterback Jared Goff suffered a broken thumb in the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, and his status for next week’s finale against the Cardinals is in serious doubt.

Jared Goff's right thumb is broken, @RapSheet and I have learned — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

Goff “will wait to see how the thumb is after the swelling goes down, but it is unlikely he’ll play next Sunday vs. Arizona. Could well be a season-ending injury. Will need surgery to repair. He reset the thumb himself on the field,” Silver Tweeted. Goff has not been officially ruled out, and will have more tests this week, but so far, it’s looking like John Wolford could be making his first-ever NFL start for the Rams.

Rams QB Situation Could Hurt Bears’ Playoff Hopes

“I’m not sure right now. I don’t want to speculate on that. I know he battled, and I have a lot of respect for the toughness that he exuded today to be able to finish that game out.” Payton said about Goff’s status for next week, per Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

If Wolford plays, the former Wake Forest quarterback will be making his first-ever start in an NFL game. He had 249 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 95.7 in four preseason games last year, but with a spot in the playoffs on the line, the Rams now have their work cut out for them if Wilford is under center. If the Rams should lose, the Bears would have to beat the Packers to sneak into the postseason.

Bears Have Biggest Test of the Season Coming Up Week 17 vs Packers

The last time the Bears and Packers squared off less than a month ago, the Bears got entirely outplayed, losing 41-25 in a game that was never that close. Trubisky had his second-worst rating of the season, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 242 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. The Bears quarterback is 1-5 in his career against the Packers.

“It’s a must-win game just like these last couple of games have been. We definitely want to play our best ball and finish strong. So we gotta keep getting better, go back to work this week, have a great week of practice and go out there to give ourselves a great chance on Sunday,” Trubisky said about facing off against Green Bay.

The Bears will need to play their best football of the season next week — and they still may need a little help and a lot of luck to get into the playoffs.

