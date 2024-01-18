Jaylon Johnson Sounds Off, Says Bears Owe Him Record CB Deal

The Chicago Bears didn’t extend cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of the 2023 campaign, a decision that could cost them huge once the free agency period hits in March.

Johnson spoke about his contract situation with former professional wide receiver and current sports media personality Keyshawn Johnson on Wednesday, January 17. During the conversation, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, Johnson said he believes his play has earned him the most lucrative CB contract in the NFL.

I think the ball is in my court, the ball is in my favor. Really, I think it’s just a matter of time when it happens. But I think really going into the negotiation, I don’t think it’s too much really to talk about. I feel like there’s no reason I can’t be the highest-paid corner in the league. I feel like that’s what I’m aiming for, that’s what I’m shooting for, that’s what I think can be done and should be done. I feel like I’ve had a good enough resumé from my rookie year until now. I feel like really this was just the icing on the cake. I feel like there’s not anything anybody can say: I took the ball away, I got All-Pro, I got Pro Bowl. I mean what else is there for me to get? I feel like I’m very deserving of the highest-paid at the position. I’m going to go in and the ball is really in my court. I’m just going to wait for them and come to terms on it and hopefully it’s what I feel I’m deserving of.

Jaylon Johnson’s Contract Demands Could Cost Bears More than $21 Million per Season

A second-round pick (No. 50 overall), Johnson just completed the final season of his four-year, $6.5 million rookie deal. Spotrac projects his current market value at nearly $79 million over a new five-year contract ($15.7 million annually).

However, as lucrative as that value projection is, it falls well short of the top money at the position in the league. Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers makes $21 million per season on his four-year contract, which is the highest annual average salary in the league. Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns has the highest total value for a cornerback on his deal, which is for $100.5 million over five years.

That means that if Johnson holds to his word and holds out for the biggest deal ever at the position, the Bears should expect him to ask for at least $105.5 million over five years ($21.1 million annually). Chicago can afford to spend that sort of money, with $50.2 million in salary cap space at their disposal as of Wednesday (8th most in NFL). Whether the team will, however, is another matter.

The Bears can also use the franchise tag to keep the 24-year-old cornerback around for another season at a salary equal to the average of the top five in the NFL at his position, which would be $20 million. Johnson is a good candidate for the tag due to the combination of his production in 2023 and what he just said publicly he will demand in contract negotiations.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson Was Arguably Best CB in NFL in 2023

It is hard to argue that Johnson doesn’t deserve to cash in considering the year he just produced.

As he noted Wednesday, Johnson earned Pro-Bowl honors for the first time in his four-year NFL career and also earned a spot as a second-team All-Pro. He did so on the strength of 10 pass breakups, 4 interceptions, a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown across 14 games played.

Johnson also held opposing QBs to a 55.2% completion percentage and a collective rating of 50.9 on 58 targets, both of which are career-highs according to Pro Football Reference. He finished the year as the top-rated cornerback out of 128 players who saw enough snaps to qualify at the position, per Pro Football Reference (PFF).

Brad Spielberger of PFF also named Johnson the 9th most-valuable free agent in the league on his list of the top-100, which the website released on December 20.

Jaylon Johnson May Be Biggest Beneficiary if Bears Decide to Trade Justin Fields, Draft QB with No. 1 Pick

Chicago’s draft capital also potentially argues for the team paying Johnson now, particularly if the Bears draft a quarterback No. 1 overall and trade starter Justin Fields.

Fields is entering the fourth year of his $19 million rookie contract in 2024, and Chicago is all but certain to exercise his fifth-year option for 2025. That option will cost north of $20 million, after which Spotrac projects Fields will sign a deal worth upwards of $283 million covering the next six seasons ($47.1 million annually).

Should the Bears trade Fields and draft a top QB prospect, the team will restart the contract clock at the position and put off a massive payday for another four or five seasons, at least. That means more money on the books to build around a rookie starter, which could mean the pay day for Johnson that he stated he will seek.