Bears’ Coaches Make Candid Comments About Justin Fields

Justin Fields is already impressing his coaches.

The 22-year-old quarterback for the Chicago Bears was featured on an episode of “Meet the Rookies,” and he seems like the perfect blend of confident, hardworking and humble.

“I love being a leader. I think being a quarterback, you have to be a leader,” Fields said in the documentary series. “Everybody on that team is going to look up to you. When things are going good, and of course when things are going bad. So, everybody’s going to look at you, your body language, and how you carry yourself. … I think it’s important to lead in a positive way, and of course lead by example.”

Fields’ Coaches Comment on His Progress in Candid Moment

“I knew that he could be pretty special, and you take that with his work ethic, I thought he had a chance to be a pretty special athlete,” Fields’ high school coach, Matt Dickmann, said about his former star player.

Now, after the Bears moved up to nab him with the No. 11 overall pick, he’ll eventually get his chance to show what he can do against the best of the best — and he seems entirely ready for it.

“Bro, how great is this man, you got no school, all you got is ball?” Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo asked Fields. “That’s my life,” Fields replied. “It’s the best job in the world.”

Around the 5:50 mark in the 7:30-minute film, DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Bill Lazor were heard having a one-on-one conversation about Fields, and the cameras captured an interesting snippet of what they said. “He’s doing really good in the huddle. Cadence is good,” DeFilippo said about Fields. “After the first round of checks and walk throughs, he’s doing good,” Lazor replied. “He has a presence about him, a confidence.”

Lazor worked with Mitch Trubisky all of last season and didn’t once mention the ex-Bears QB having a “presence” or “confidence,” so his comments about Fields are encouraging to say the least.

Fields’ Father Hoped His Son Would Land in Chicago

“I wanted an organization that was all in on him. And I got my wish with the Bears, Fields’ father, Pablo, said in the docuseries, before revealing he may have inadvertently kinda-sorta wished this situation into existence for his son during a visit to Chicago in 2019. “We (Ohio State) were playing Northwestern during the 2019 season. My wife and I were down Michigan Avenue, and we were listening to a band, and we were just people watching. We just sat on Michigan Avenue for like three hours, and I was like: ‘Man, wouldn’t it be great if Justin played here?'”

Now, that’s a reality, and Bears Nation couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I was made to play on a big stage, I think you know big stages, they show where the real ballers come out and play,” Fields added. “I’m definitely ready. I think if there was anybody in this draft class that was ready for this position, I think there’s nobody else but me, to be honest. I’ve just been groomed for this moment my whole life.”

You can watch the full “Meet the Rookies” episode below:





Justin Fields Meet The Rookies | Chicago Bears Justin Fields has been showered with honors throughout his football career, but the quarterback is nowhere near satisfied. From his time being followed by the documentary series “QB1: Beyond the Lights” as a senior in high school, Fields has constantly been in the spotlight and now, the first-round draft choice of the Chicago Bears. Subscribe… 2021-07-22T13:00:11Z

