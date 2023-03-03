Bears Named Top Landing Spot For Super Bowl Champion Wideout

The Chicago Bears have some work to do on offense, starting with adding a few more weapons to quarterback Justin Fields‘ arsenal.

The free agent market isn’t teeming with talent at the position, though there are some value options the Bears can consider adding alongside Darnell Mooney, who could be extended this offseason, and a big name like DeAndre Hopkins who is available via trade.

According to David Kenyon of Bleacher Report, Chicago is among the best fits for former Pro Bowl wide receiver and recent Super Bowl Champ JuJu Smith-Schuster, along with the Atlanta Falcons.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs reignited the career of JuJu Smith-Schuster. He reeled in 78 passes with a stellar 77.2 percent catch rate, tallying 933 yards and three touchdowns for the Super Bowl champions. The Bears are currently sitting on a league-high $98 million of cap space, while the Falcons are second league-wide with $66.8 million. Both teams have two capable pass catchers, but neither one has proven depth behind their respective duos. Chicago would be slightly more appealing if Smith-Schuster covets a leading role. … Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool of the Bears likely don’t have that kind of upside.

Bears Likely Must Choose Between Extension For Mooney or Claypool

As wide receiver salaries continue to push upward, Smith-Schuster has a projected market value north of $14.5 million annually, per calculations provided by Spotrac.

Mooney is also eligible for an extension this offseason and carries a projected market value just shy of $15 million. Like Mooney, Claypool is entering his fourth season in the NFL and will hit free agency next spring if he is not extended.

The Bears can afford to keep both Mooney and Claypool, as well as add Smith-Schuster. However, that would be a lot of money committed over a lot of years to three wideouts who have proven themselves quality No. 2 or No. 3 options in a good offense, but boast just one Pro Bowl appearance (Smith-Schuster in 2018) across 12 collective professional seasons.

Chicago sent the Pittsburgh Steelers a second-round draft pick for Claypool at last year’s trade deadline amid what was clearly destined to be a losing season, which indicates interest in the wideout long-term. However, if the Bears must make a choice, Mooney is the more proven entity after producing a 1,000-yard season in 2021 and has more experience as Fields’ top target in the passing game.

Bears Dubbed Ideal Fit For New England Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

While Kenyon dubbed the Bears the best fit for Smith-Schuster behind a return to Kansas City, he mentioned Chicago as the top option for New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who will officially hit free agency on March 15.

Bailing on either Mooney or Claypool would allow the Bears enough room to add both Smith-Schuster and Meyers, as Meyers is expected to command a deal in the area of $50 million over four years.

“Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool could be a solid duo, but adding Meyers would basically ensure that the Bears have at least two quality receivers for Justin Fields,” Kenyon wrote on Friday, March 3. “If Chicago is committed to Fields, not stacking the receiving corps while he’s playing on his rookie deal would be a failure. They could do so without destroying their long-term flexibility, too.”

The Bears can’t afford to go nuts on wide receivers this offseason, even with all the salary cap space at their disposal, considering the team’s considerable needs on both the offensive and defensive lines. However, fans should expect at least one big-name receiver to land in Chicago in the coming weeks — and possibly two — either via free agency or trade.