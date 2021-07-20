Bears’ QB Justin Fields Goes Viral for Uniform Modification: [LOOK]

Fans of the Chicago Bears cannot get enough of rookie Justin Fields’ new look.

The 22-year-old quarterback doesn’t have to do too much to get Bears Twitter in a tizzy these days, and he set social media on fire this week with his latest uniform addition: a tinted visor. Fields’ friend, photographer Simeon Kelley, initially shared the photos of Fields sporting a visor on Instagram. The pics went viral in a hurry.

Visors are popular amongst NFL players during practice, particularly in the summer months. The NFL still allows clear ones, but the league banned the use of visors with dark tints or hues on game days back in 1998 — other than for players with medical exemptions.

A league partnership with Oakley in 2019 has reintroduced visors slightly tinted with Prizm Lens Technology, but the one Fields is sporting in recent viral photos won’t be allowed when game days roll around this fall.

Bears Twitter Reacts to The Visor

The appeal of shaded visors is well-known. Former Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse said this about them back in 2016:

“You know what’s crazy? You honestly feel like you’re in your own little zone. No one can really see your eyes. You just feel like you’re in your own little place. It’s weird. You ever seen the movie Big Daddy? You know when the kid puts the sunglasses on and he’s invincible? It’s kind of like that effect.”

Perhaps that’s why Fields incorporated the visor. Or maybe there’s just more sunshine than there normally is this time of year at Halas Hall. Former Arizona Cardinals safety D.J. Swearinger summed the visor look up best in 2019: “Everybody wants to look good out there. Get a good picture for Instagram.”

Either way, Twitter rolled out the fire emoji when the images of Fields wearing The Visor started rolling in:

That visor is 🔥🔥🔥. Too bad the NFL won’t allow it in regular season. #Bears pic.twitter.com/HNFMkY8PK9 — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 15, 2021

Justin Fields looks SO GOOD.

The visor though 🔥 https://t.co/KKmQtUW92x — LGB #DaBears (@LateGreatBears) July 16, 2021

Let’s take a second to appreciate #Bears QB Justin Fields’ visor game 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/444JmXlcru — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) July 19, 2021

That visor on Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields 🔥🔥 (Picture via simeon.kelley/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ClKSLJzJci — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 19, 2021

Fields is Ready to Run Whenever His Number is Called

Visor or no visor, Fields has been all business so far in the few short months he has been a pro. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on June 17 that while there’s a great deal to admire about his rookie QB, he singled out Fields’ throw-first mentality.

“When somebody uses their legs and has the speed that he has, that’s a weapon, and any defensive coordinator that sees that, and he’s kind of on a different level,” Nagy said about Fields, adding:

“I think Justin will tell you that one of the things that he does is try to be a quarterback first and then use his legs when has to. Sometimes for us as coaches you think a lot of guys like that want to run but for us it’s the opposite. We are going to tell him, hey, when you get the chance to run, run, because you are special with your legs.”

Fields has a special arm, too — and apparently, a keen eye for football fashion.

