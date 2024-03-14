Bears Trade Pitch Sends Fields to NFC East for Pick That May Elevate to 2nd-Round

The Chicago Bears may need to adjust their expectations if they intend to trade quarterback Justin Fields before the start of next season.

The trade market for Fields shrunk significantly just hours after the start of free agency, as several potential suitors landed new quarterbacks. That, coupled with one of the deeper rookie QB classes in recent years, has presumably tanked Fields’ value from a second-round pick to something considerably less. However, that doesn’t mean the Bears still can’t get some type of worthwhile asset back in return.

Mike Lombardi of the GM Shuffle podcast was ahead of the game on Fields’ lack of a market. He said on March 8, following minimal interest in the QB at the NFL Combine, that Fields was likely looking at a backup gig or a competition for a starting job.

“I can’t find a team with interest in Justin Fields,” Lombardi said. “There’s a good chance he’ll be a backup or in a QB competition.”

Lombardi went on to suggest the Philadelphia Eagles as a landing spot.

“The Eagles make sense — backing up Jalen Hurts in an offense that fits his skill set,” Lombardi continued. “If I were Philly, I would trade for him.”

Former Philadelphia backup Marcus Mariota departed in free agency for the Washington Commanders, which leaves Tanner McKee the only signal-caller currently on the Eagles’ roster behind Hurts.

Justin Fields’ Trade Market is Limited Outside Philadelphia, Even as Backup

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times also mentioned the Eagles among a handful of teams who may still have interest in Fields.

“Perhaps Fields could compete against incumbent starters on the Titans or Seahawks,” Finley wrote. “Maybe the Broncos decide that Fields’ $3.2 million salary in 2024 lessens any risk, or the Eagles see a similarly skilled second-stringer behind Jalen Hurts.”

The Seahawks dealt for former Commanders quarterback Sam Howell on Thursday to play behind starter Geno Smith, which removes Seattle from the Fields’ equation. The Broncos have Jarrett Stidham on the roster, who can serve a bridge quarterback to the rookie Denver is likely to select with the No. 12 overall pick in April — assuming the team doesn’t trade up to pick a QB even earlier.

Bears May Be Able to Trade Justin Fields to Eagles for DE Josh Sweat or Conditional Day-2 Pick

The more closely one examines the NFL landscape, the more sense Fields to the Eagles makes. The issue then becomes one of price.

Ari Meirov of 33rd Team suggested Tuesday that the Bears are now looking at late Day-2 value for Fields, perhaps a fourth-round pick. However, they can also probably get away with tacking on a few conditions to that pick that could increase its value based on Fields’ performance in 2024.

“Could Chicago maybe get a little bit creative?” Meirov posited. “They wanted a second-round pick. Maybe they’ll have to settle for a fourth-round pick, but put some conditions on [that] pick — like it becomes a third if he plays a specific amount of snaps, [or] it becomes a second if [the team] makes the playoffs.”

Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron suggested a different path Thursday, in which Chicago attempts to trade Fields to the Eagles for a player at a position of need who Philadelphia is already shopping anyway — edge rusher Josh Sweat.

“Josh Sweat is only 26 years old and has 31 sacks in the last four years. Eagles seem likely to trade him,” Infante wrote. “Justin Fields has been linked to Philly. Fields for Sweat swap, straight up.”