Fields Brushes Off Trade Talk, as Bears’ Rival Named Landing Spot

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields says he isn’t focused on where he’ll play next season, but he may be the only one.

Two games remain in the regular season, and the Bears have a chance to finish the second half of the year with a 6-2 record if they can best the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively. Fields told media members on Wednesday, December 27, that ending the 2023 campaign on a strong note is currently his only objective.

“I’ve got goo much to focus on today to worry about tomorrow,” Fields said per Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

Shawne Merriman Mentions Vikings Among Top Landing Spots for Justin Fields

While Fields has his eyes trained on the Falcons, former NFL star and three-time Pro Bowler Shawne Merriman told the “Under Center Podcast” on Thursday that the Minnesota Vikings are among the top landing spots for the Bears’ starter.

I’m looking at a team like the [New York] Jets. Aaron Rodgers is not the long-term fix. He’s probably got another year or two there. … But in my opinion, the Jets would be a nice fit. I think the Vikings would be a nice fit. The [Washington] Commanders, depending on what they do with [Sam] Howell over there and how they build around him, may be a nice fit. I just think that [Fields] needs a change of scenery, man. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with his play. He has made some decisions to hold onto the ball a little bit too long this year, and I just think that’s coming from to him wanting to do so much, wanting to do more than he should have to instead of getting rid of the ball — timing routes, getting the ball out of his hands. He’s indecisive because he’s been hit a lot. And they’ve asked him to do more than what he’s ready to do with that team he’s working with right now.

The Vikings have started four quarterbacks this season and Kirk Cousins will be a free agent following an Achilles tear that ended his 2023 campaign in Week 8.

Bears Face Difficult Decision on QB Justin Fields Heading into Offseason

The Bears face arguably the toughest decision in the entirety of the NFL this offseason when it comes to what to do at the quarterback position.

Fields has re-established himself following his mid-season thumb injury as a promising playmaker with some of the most dangerous legs in the league and an unquestionably strong arm. Decision-making and accuracy remain concerns, but the 24-year-old QB carries first-round trade value near the end of his third professional season.

Fields’ combination of raw talent, progress over the past two years, age and his salary-controlled contract status over the next two seasons render him a valuable player at the most important position in professional sports. However, Chicago is also likely to land the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft via a trade with the Carolina Panthers, and analysts have nearly unanimously dubbed the quarterback prospects at the top of next year’s board among the best in years.

The Bears passed on CJ Stroud in April, opting instead to trade the top pick. If general manager Ryan Poles does so again with Caleb Williams or Drake Maye next spring and Fields doesn’t pan out, he could lose his job and set the franchise back years.

Poles’ decision is agonizing, to put it mildly, and the next two games from Fields could carry enough sway to make the choice even more difficult come the offseason.