Bears Land Veteran WR & Pick for Justin Fields in Proposed Trade

The Chicago Bears are largely expected to net an additional draft pick or two if they decide to trade quarterback Justin Fields this offseason. Could one of their potential suitors for Fields sweeten the offer with a veteran wide receiver?

ESPN’s Field Yates believes the Las Vegas Raiders might be willing to oblige. In a recent article assessing Chicago’s pending quarterback decision with Fields and the No. 1 pick, he proposed the Raiders package their 2024 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in a deal to acquire Fields from the Bears.

“While Renfrow is likely otherwise a cap casualty for Las Vegas, he posted 103 catches and 1,038 yards in 2021 and could help Chicago on offense,” Yates wrote on February 21. “The Bears’ leader in slot receiver snaps last season was Darnell Mooney, a soon-to-be free agent. As part of the deal, I’d suggest a renegotiated contract for Renfrow. Let’s say one year and up to $7 million with incentives (including $3 million guaranteed).”

Renfrow could be an interesting addition for the Bears in the slot, particularly if Yates’ suggested contract restructure is on the table. Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown will be unrestricted free agents in March, leaving DJ Moore, Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr. as Chicago’s top three returning receivers for next season. More depth is necessary and someone with 269 career catches could be part of the solution.

Still, with plenty of other options to consider at receiver, the Bears might not want a 29-year-old who has seen his production drop off a cliff over the past two seasons.

How Valuable Would Hunter Renfrow Be to Bears?

Two years ago, Renfrow appeared to be on his way to stardom with the Raiders. He had finished with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns during the 2021 season and reached his first career Pro Bowl. His efforts also persuaded the Raiders to sign him to a two-year, $32 million extension during the 2022 offseason, a quality reward.

Since then, though, Renfrow has essentially vanished inside the Raiders offense. He has made just 61 total receptions over the past two seasons, finishing with a career-low 255 receiving yards in 2023. He has also seen his target share drop dramatically, going from 128 targets in 2021 to just 87 targets combined throughout the last two years.

The arrival of Davante Adams in Las Vegas in 2022 was bound to impact Renfrow’s production to some extent, but he played every game in 2023 and still only finished with the sixth-most receiving yards on the team behind two rookies and a running back.

Even if the Bears believe Renfrow can still be a quality receiver, they must also ask themselves if he is more valuable to them than higher-quality draft capital. Yates’ current proposal has the Raiders giving up a third-round pick, but subtracting Renfrow could force them to upgrade the offer to their second-rounder at No. 44 overall.

That could be extremely valuable to the Bears, who do not have a second-round pick.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders have also been looking to trade Renfrow, likely to avoid paying his $13.7 million cap hit for next season. Alternatively, they could cut him for between $8.21 million and $11.88 million in cap savings depending on the timing of the move.

If the Bears like him, why not just wait until he hits the open market?

Raiders Have ‘Genuine Interest’ in Justin Fields Trade

A trade proposal that involves the Bears acquiring Renfrow has holes. But according to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the connection between the Raiders and Fields has legs.

“There’s another team that I’m told has genuine interest in acquiring Fields and will [explore] trading for him: the Las Vegas Raiders,” Pauline wrote for Sportskeeda on February 21. “Yet sources tell me Tom Telesco, named as the team’s general manager on January 23, wants a big name at the quarterback position. The fact that the organization signed former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will make the transition easier for Fields.”

If the Raiders do make an offer for Fields, the No. 44 pick is appealing compensation. They could also attach a future pick (with conditions) if there is competition for him. That said, Las Vegas’ roster is not completely devoid of players the Bears might want.

Chicago might find it worth asking about the availability of free safety Tre’von Moehrig. The 2021 second-round pick has struggled to return to the level of promise he showed as a rookie, but the Bears need a new free safety after releasing Eddie Jackson. Maybe making a one-year investment in Moehrig — who has a $2.51 million cap hit in 2024 — is an affordable way for them to replace him, or at least competition for a rookie.